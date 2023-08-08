Explained: What is the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023? The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha this week. Here's a look at what it is and the concerns around it /smart-living/innovation/explained-digital-personal-data-protection-bill-2023-111691492228518.html 111691492228518 story

On 3 August, the long-awaited and much-debated Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 (DPDPB 2023) was introduced in the Lok Sabha. On 7 August, the Lok Sabha passed the bill, which aims to “provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes," according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

With technology now present in our lives in various ways, the risk of personal data being publicly available for misuse is a constant concern. From booking cabs to ordering things online, people share their personal information on a daily basis which, if not protected, can breach an individual’s basic right to privacy.

A brief timeline

The origin of the bill can be traced back to 2011 when the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions initiated discussions on the draft version of the Right to Privacy Bill, 2011. The drafts of that bill dealt with data protection as well as surveillance reform till 2014 but this did not proceed further, according to the non-profit Internet Freedom Foundation.

In October 2012, a committee headed by Justice AP Shah presented an important report on international and national standards. In 2017, the Expert Committee on Data Protection chaired by Justice BN Srikrishna was formed by MeitY.

The Committee released a 176-page report to the MeitY and proposed the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 in July of that year. There are at least three versions of the bill but it wasn’t until 2022 that the new draft version was finally released for public consultation.

Why should you care?

When so much of people’s personal data is online, it becomes incredibly important to have regulations in place to ensure their safety. The primary objective of the Data Protection Bill, 2023 was said to be implementing a privacy framework to protect people’s personal data. However, how it plans to do that is still unclear.

The personal data collected within India, both online and offline data as well as data that has been digitised is covered by the bill. It also states that personal data can be used only for a lawful purpose after getting the consent of the individual. However, consent may not be required for specific uses such as voluntary sharing of data or processing by the State for permits, licenses, benefits, and services, according to PRS Legislative Research.

The bill also covers certain rights including the right to obtain information, seek correction and erasure, and grievance redressal. However, the central government may exempt government agencies from the provisions stated in the bill if it is regarding grounds such as security of the state, public order, and prevention of offences, according to PRS Legislative Research. Moreover, it states that a Data Protection Board (DPB) will be established to ensure compliance with the provisions. The bill requires companies to inform the DPB and users if and when there is a data breach.

Furthermore, companies have to appoint a data orotection officer, and give their details to users.

What are these concerns?

On 3 August, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) released a statement that the new bill was extremely disappointing. It briefly stated some of the main issues with the bill. One, it can grant exemptions to government agencies, which could enable an increase in state surveillance. Two, there is a lack of clarity in wording. For instance, it uses terms such as allowing government to assume consent for “certain legitimate uses.” There is no specificity regarding what these uses would be.

The bill will also impose duties and penalties on data principles, which can go up to ₹250 crore and it’s also unclear how much executive control will be there over the Data Protection Board. Finally, the bill weakens one of the most important laws, the Right to Information Act, 2005 “by removing public interest consideration to disclosure of personal information,” according to the IFF.

Furthermore, exemptions to data processing on grounds such as national security are concerning as they might make way for the collection, processing, and retention of data that is not necessary.