Explained: All you need to know about Diablo IV

The release of the much-awaited role-playing video game Diablo IV is right around the corner. Early access began Thursday night — ahead of its official launch next week on 6 June.

The early reviews coming in indicate mixed reactions. While some people are impressed with the game's art, sound design and worldbuilding, others are criticising the game’s microtransaction pricing, especially regarding premium cosmetics, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Diablo IV is the latest instalment of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo series, launched in 1996, and the newest version is entering the market more than a decade after Diablo III, which was released in May 2012, according to an AP report.

Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo, describes Diablo IV as “our most brutal vision of Sanctuary,” the fictional world where Diablo is set. The game is said to bring in “the darkness of the original game” while building on important aspects of previous instalments of the series, the AP report adds.

Diablo IV, first announced at BlizzCon 2019, is set decades after the events of “Diablo III: Reaper of Souls,” according to the Blizzard Entertainment website. The demon Lilith and the angel Inarius have become enemies and launched a war against one another. In the new game, players can wander the five massive regions of Diablo IV as a Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer to undo the agony Lilith caused on the world she helped create. At BlizzCon 2019, creative director Sebastian Stepien mentioned that the goal was “to make a much more grounded story than in Diablo III.”

Diablo IV will also offer cross-platform play and progression on Windows PC, Xbox Series X'S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as couch co-op, Blizzard said, the AP report adds.

Ahead of the game's official release, early access is currently available for players who pre-purchased the digital deluxe or ultimate edition of the game. Players can access it through the Battle.net client. Those who already purchased the game can pre-load it on some devices, which is currently available for Windows PC, Xbox and PlayStation, according to Blizzard.

The official launch of Diablo IV begins on 6 June at 4:30 am local time.

(With inputs from agencies)