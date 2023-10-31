Explained: Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, iMac, M3 line of chips At its ‘Scary Fast’ event, Apple announced the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, along with a new MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac /smart-living/innovation/explained-apple-event-macbook-pro-imac-m3-chips-111698740985818.html 111698740985818 story

The new MacBook Pro lineup delivers incredible performance, a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide array of connectivity, and up to 22 hours of battery life. (Apple)

At its ‘Scary Fast’ event on 30 October, Apple announced the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips that promise dramatically increased performance and new capabilities for Mac. According to the company, these are the first personal computer chips built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency.

The Cupertino, California-based company also unveiled a new MacBook Pro and a 24-inch iMac featuring the new M3 chips.

“The M3 family of chips features a next-generation GPU that represents the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon. The GPU is faster and more efficient, and introduces a new technology called Dynamic Caching, while bringing new rendering features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading to Mac for the first time,” Apple said in a news release.

The M3 iMac, which flaunts a thin design and will come in 7 color options, is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. Apple says for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. The new iMac also features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. “It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colours, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone,” the news release added. The new 24-inch iMac with M3 will start from ₹1,34,990.

The M3 family of chips is built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology. (Apple)

MacBook Pro gets stronger, better

Apple also announced a new MacBook Pro lineup featuring the new family of M3 chips. The company said the new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 was not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal, sustained performance in pro apps and games, making it a good fit for aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs.

“The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance and additional unified memory support, enabling more demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers performance and capabilities that push the limits of computing. With a monster GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors," Apple said in its news release.

Both the M3 Pro and M3 Max models will also come in space black, and a dark aluminium finish. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at ₹1,69,900. The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at ₹1,99,900, while the 16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹2,49,900.

