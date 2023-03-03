Explained: All you need to know about Snapchat’s My AI Snapchat has marked its entry into the AI space with My AI. Here's all you need to know about it /smart-living/innovation/explained-all-you-need-to-know-about-snapchat-s-my-ai-111677818738703.html 111677818738703 story

Earlier this week, Snapchat launched a new chatbot, My AI, announcing its entry into the AI space, which has extensively expanded since November last year. My AI, the chatbot, is running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology that has been customised for the app, Snapchat announced in a blog post.

My AI has been designed to provide a variety of recommendations, from last minute ideas, planning a trip for the long weekend to quick fixes for dinner. Like ChatGPT, it can write poems about love or, even better, cheddar cheese.

Also read: Explained: Meta’s new AI tool, LLaMA

Keeping up with the much-loved customization trend, users can make the chatbot unique by giving it a name and choosing the wallpaper for the chat. Although note that excessive customization can blur the line between humans and artificial intelligence, at least on the surface.

Recently, AI-powered chatbots have started ‘hallucinating’. The chatbots have been making up information and presenting incorrect answers as facts. Acknowledging this, Snapchat has warned users that My AI is also prone to hallucination and can be tricked to say random things and hence, it has asked people to "be aware of its deficiencies".

Importantly, the conversations with My AI are stored and could be “reviewed to improve the product experience.” Hence, Snapchat has asked users not to share secrets or ask for advice. Users can provide feedback by pressing and holding any message from My AI.

Speaking to The Verge, CEO Evan Spiegel has said that the chatbot is the beginning of the company’s AI plans. “The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day,” he said. “And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.”

My AI will initially only be available for Snapchat Plus subscribers at $3.99 a month, but the company aims to make it available for all of its 750 million monthly users, Spiegel added.

Also read: OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Review: A clear picture