Electric cars shine bright at the 2022 New York Auto Show Electric vehicles continued to command the spotlight at the ongoing New York International Auto Show, which returned after a two-year absence. A look at some of the best highlights so far /smart-living/innovation/electric-cars-shine-bright-at-the-2022-new-york-auto-show-111650025011653.html

The Chevrolet Silverado EV truck during the 2022 New York International Auto Show. It was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) A Ford Mustang Mach-E GT compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the 2022 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York. The NYIAS returns after being cancelled for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) A Ford Mustang Mach-E – connected to a charging station – during the 2022 New York International Auto Show. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. ( REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) The interiors of a Volkswagen ID Buzz electric. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg) A Nissan Ariya electric sports utility vehicle during the New York International Auto Show. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) A Chevrolet Ultium Charge 360 system. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg) A Kia EV6 SUV during the 2022 New York International Auto Show. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) A look at the interiors of the Kia EV6. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) A Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric sports utility vehicle, a recently released electric model. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg) The interiors of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric sports utility vehicle. (Bloomberg) The 2023 Indi One EV by INDI EV is exhibited at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado) The chassis of 2023 Indi One EV by INDI EV. (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado) Vehicles during the 2022 New York International Auto Show. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) FIRST PUBLISHED

