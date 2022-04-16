Electric cars shine bright at the 2022 New York Auto Show

The Chevrolet Silverado EV truck during the 2022 New York International Auto Show. It was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
A Ford Mustang Mach-E GT compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the 2022 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York. The NYIAS returns after being cancelled for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
A Ford Mustang Mach-E – connected to a charging station – during the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
( REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
The interiors of a Volkswagen ID Buzz electric.
(Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)
A Nissan Ariya electric sports utility vehicle during the New York International Auto Show.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
A Chevrolet Ultium Charge 360 system.
(Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)
A Kia EV6 SUV during the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
A look at the interiors of the Kia EV6.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric sports utility vehicle, a recently released electric model.
(Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)
The interiors of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric sports utility vehicle.
(Bloomberg)
The 2023 Indi One EV by INDI EV is exhibited at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
(REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)
The chassis of 2023 Indi One EV by INDI EV.
(REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)
Vehicles during the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)