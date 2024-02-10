Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet review: The strong, silent type Dyson’s latest Big + Quiet air purifier has a unique design, is meant for large spaces, and comes with an impressive air projection /smart-living/innovation/dyson-air-purifier-big-plus-quiet-review-111707545029896.html 111707545029896 story

The Big + Quiet isn’t as tall as some of the previous Dyson models, but it stands out simply on account of how unique the design is. (Dyson)

Big + Quiet. With Dyson’s latest offering, it’s blindingly obvious you’re getting something that’s rather large and quiet (it’s in the name) but it takes a moment or two to figure out that the Big + Quiet is part of the brand’s iconic range of bladeless air purifiers.

Dyson has strayed rather significantly from its familiar ‘tall loop’ design and ended up with something that looks like a cute robot wearing something that resembles an Elizabethan collar or a “cone of shame”.

Priced at ₹68,900, this is an air purifier true to its name – it’s meant for large spaces, for large rooms up to 1,076 square feet or open plan living spaces, and it does so without making a racket. Ergo, Big + Quiet.

Arriving in an oversized box, the Big + Quiet is quite daunting at first, quite unlike the Dyson air purifiers I have unboxed previously. You pull out the giant bowl-shaped blower and the large cylindrical filter base – both parts come separately in the packaging – and assembly is simply a matter of connecting the two parts together.

Fire up the MyDyson app, run through the quick steps to connect the Big + Quiet to your wireless network, and it’s ready to go. Control is, as usual, via the accompanying remote control or the app, and there’s a power button with a small, square display (that shows purification metrics) in the middle of the curved dome on the top.

Now, the Big + Quiet isn’t as tall as some of the previous Dyson models, but it stands out simply on account of how unique the design is. It occupies a fair amount of floor space, but the base is equipped with wheels, making it easy to move the nearly 12-kg weight around. You can place it in the corner of the room and still have it project air nearly 10 meters (around 33 feet away). That kind of throw is needed for cleaning 1000 sq ft+ rooms.

Yet, the engineering behind how it manages to throw air out that far while still staying quieter than the bladeless loop fans by Dyson and other brands, is a physics lesson unto itself.

The Big + Quiet uses cone aerodynamics and something called the ‘Coanda effect’ to merge two streams of air over a smooth surface (the cone), which further has the multiplier effect of creating a powerful and condensed jet of air than can be pushed out to further distances without the buffeting and noise associated with large blades.

By intelligently leveraging the curvature of air streams, the Big + Quiet can angle the purified air at zero, 25 and 50 degrees, displacing dirty air back towards the filter. Dyson claims a figure of somewhere in the range of 87 liters of air processed per second (up to 10 meters) – not an easy metric to measure – but somewhat believable given the size of the machine and the feel of the air stream being projected at full power.

As far as purification filters go, the Big + Quiet ships with a HEPA H13 grade filter with a layer or activated carbon, which means 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns will be trapped. (Dyson)

One caveat though - unlike other Dyson air purifiers, the Big + Quiet doesn't rotate or provide heated air. While the former isn't as much of an issue, the lack of heating may give folks in places like Delhi some pause.

As far as purification filters go, the Big + Quiet ships with a HEPA H13 grade filter with a layer or activated carbon, which means 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns will be trapped by the filter. Since it’s fully sealed, none of them will escape back into the room (the activated carbon helps trap gases and odours).

The air purifier can run in either auto mode, where the particle sensor will adjust the fan speed depending on the amount of detected air pollutants, or manually from one of 10 speed settings. There’s a night setting for even quieter operation in bedrooms. In sleep mode, the Big + Quiet goes into ‘good children’ mode – seen but not heard.

Placing the Big + Quiet in a rather large open plan living room, which is part of a larger space with a dining area, a stairwell and an open kitchen, the Big + Quiet ticked off the air delivery target at nearly 8.5 meters (the longest straight-line distance I could measure without a pillar of some sort coming in the way) by supplying a steady breeze of air.

What I liked the most was the breeze mode on the Big + Quiet, which mimics the feeling of a nice cool breeze – not a constant stream of air mind you, but the gentle ebbing and flowing of a breeze. That is perfect for these early summer days in Bengaluru, when having some sensation of air movement and ventilation is enough to stay cool.

Fortunately, Bengaluru doesn’t have the terrible AQI levels that Delhi and Mumbai have been seeing off late, so I had to simulate poor air quality with some heavy-duty Indian cooking sans the kitchen chimney. All for science.

At full fan speed, the Big + Quiet reined in 200+ AQI levels (measured by a Prana Pocket Air Quality monitor) to the usual mid-40s level in about 35 minutes. Quite the feat given the sheer volume of air it had to work with. For reference, the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool I have in the same room would easily take twice-thrice as long to get similar AQI levels down to double digit level. In less trying circumstances, the air purifier can be on next to you while watching the TV and you wouldn’t notice it (it goes only as much as 56dB at full power).

In all, while the ability to purify the air comes with a premium sticker tag, the Dyson Big + Quiet feels like a small price to pay for large spaces that would ordinarily look to be equipped with multiple air purifiers. The air projection is truly impressive, and an equally impressive noise cancellation means that it lives up to its name.

