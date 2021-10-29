Diwali gifting guide: Luxury gadgets for wherever you go

When the covid-19 pandemic struck, people stayed indoors and adopted technology like never before: everything from online services to gadgets that come in use daily. Now, as people venture out again, they are not leaving the gadgets, or the technology, behind. It is what experts call a fine balance between style and connectivity.

According to a Gartner report earlier this year, remote and hybrid work have increased the number of devices per person this year. The number of devices -- PCs, both laptops and desk-based, tablets and mobile phones -- in use globally will total 6.2 billion units in 2021. By 2022, this number could reach 6.4 billion. In a hyper-connected world, consumers are looking for more choices and flexibility when it comes to technology. “With remote work turning into hybrid work, home education changing into digital education and interactive gaming moving to the cloud, both the types and number of devices people need, have and use will continue to rise,” Ranjit Atwal, senior research director at Gartner, explains in the report.

In this list, you can choose from a slim projector that works equally well for presentations but also movies, a fitness tracker that doubles up as a stylish accessory, an elegant laptop that also offers the experience of a tablet and sketchbook and a mobile car mount that not only holds your iPhone in place, but also charges it.

Engineered with the official MagSafe technology, the mount enables you to view your phone in landscape or portrait mode. (Courtesy: Belkin)

BELKIN IPHONE CAR VENT MOUNT PRO WITH MAGSAFE

If you have just bought a new iPhone 13, then the Belkin iPhone Car Vent Mount PRO is the perfect companion for your commute. Engineered with the official MagSafe technology, the mount enables you to view your phone in landscape or portrait mode. A high-quality base and sturdy vent clip ensure the phone stays in place. It’s also compatible with all official MagSafe cases. (Available on Amazon.in; ₹3,499)

Each JBL Live Pro+ TWS earbud has three microphones with echo-cancelling technology that ensures crisp, clear calls even in noisy environments. (Courtesy: JBL)

JBL LIVE PRO+ TWS HEADPHONES

These true wireless headphones feature a “stick” design and are equipped with adaptive noise cancelling and a “smart ambient” feature. This means you can have conversations without removing the earbuds. Each earbud has three microphones with echo-cancelling technology that ensures crisp, clear calls even in noisy environments. (Available at offline stores and on In.jbl.com; starting from ₹14,999)

This versatile fast-charger from Stuffcool is compact and compatible with a range of Android phones, tablets and even the latest Macbook Air and iPhones (Courtesy: Stuffcool)

STUFFCOOL NEUTRON PD33W GAN CHARGER

You don’t need to carry multiple chargers for devices when stepping out. Accessories brand Stuffcool, which has launched made-in-India chargers earlier, has just launched the Neutron PD33W GaN charger. This versatile fast-charger is compact and compatible with a range of Android phones, tablets and even the latest Macbook Air and iPhones. (Available on Stuffcool.com; ₹2,299)

KODAK Luma 150 has a play time of up to two-and-a-half hours when fully charged. (Courtesy: KODAK)

KODAK LUMA 150 POCKET PROJECTOR

Be it work or entertainment on the go, the slim and lightweight KODAK Luma 150 is ideal for meetings, presentations and movie-watching sessions. It has simple touch controls and comes in a conveniently-sized shell for total portability. You can view slides, photographs or videos on a screen of up to 120 inches. The projector has a play time of up to two-and-a-half hours when fully charged. (Available on Amazon.in; ₹30,999)

Fitbit recently partnered with the Laguna Beach, California-based jewellery brand gorjana for the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition. (Courtesy: Fitbit)

FITBIT LUXE SPECIAL EDITION FITNESS TRACKER

Track your walks and runs in style. Fitbit recently partnered with the Laguna Beach, California-based jewellery brand gorjana for the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition, which comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet from gorjana and includes a peony classic band. An interesting blend of fashion-forward fitness and a wellness tracker. (Available on special request from fitbit.com/in; ₹17,999)

This thin and light laptop, which weighs 1.36kg, is ideal for on-the-go users. It is also the world’s first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material. (Courtesy: HP)

HP SPECTRE X360 14

A premium two-in-one convertible laptop, the HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor and comes in two colours, nightfall black and poseidon blue. This thin and light laptop, which weighs 1.36kg, has a battery life of up to 17 hours and is ideal for on-the-go users. It is also the world’s first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material such as agricultural waste, like straw, beet pulp and household waste. (Available at HP World Stores, on Store.hp.com, Amazon and other retail stores; starting from ₹1,19,999)

