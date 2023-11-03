Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the tech geeks From a no-frills electric scooter to a natural, smart air purifier, here are some fun Diwali gifting picks for lovers of all things tech /smart-living/innovation/diwali-gifting-guide-2023-tech-gadgets-111698990727659.html 111698990727659 story

The UBreathe mini lite also has an in-built watering system. (Ubreathe)

A breath of fresh air

Designed for personal spaces, the Ubreathe Mini Lite natural air purifier cleans particulate matter and gaseous pollutants from the air and supplies you with fresh air equal to that of 20 plants. It also has an in-built self-watering system. Available on ubreathe.in; ₹3,599.

The Noise i1 smart eyewear comes with interchangeable lenses, touch controls and guided audio support. (Noise)

Best look forward

This smart eyewear from Noise comes with interchangeable lenses, touch controls and guided audio support, with nine-hour playtime. Available on gonoise.com; ₹6,499.

The Portronics Pico 12 projector runs on an Android 11-based system, comes with Ultra HD support. (Portronics)

Big screen everywhere

The portable Portronics Pico 12 projector runs on an Android 11-based system, comes with Ultra HD support, and a total lamp life of 30,000 hours. It is powered by a built-in battery and can project a screen size of up to 120 inches. Available on portronics.com; ₹29,999.

The Yulu Wynn electric scooter has an app-based, keyless access system. (Yulu)

Fun in twos

Zip around on the low-speed Yulu Wynn electric scooter without a licence. It has an app-based, keyless access system that can be shared with friends and family members. The bike has a compact 1200mm wheelbase. More details on buy.yulu.bike; ₹55,555.

The Ambrane RAAP 150 GAN charger has an extremely user-friendly design. (Ambrane)

All charged up

The Ambrane RAAP 150 GAN charger for smartphones, tablets and laptops offers fast-charging support and three ports. Available on ambraneindia.com; ₹6,499.

