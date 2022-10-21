Diwali 2022: Add light, sound to your home with these gadgets

This Diwali might feel different from the last two as people are unreservedly stepping out and meeting each other, with the risk of contagion from the ongoing covid-19 pandemic slightly lower. The joy of picking gifts for friends and family has remained unchanged through the years, though, and we have put together a compendium of gadgets and objects.

In this technology gifting guide, you will find products that reflect the theme of light and sound, along with a hint of sustainability, some of the elements that have defined the festival for so many of us over the years. Good lighting and sound (definitely not the menacing blast of crackers bursting) can elevate a celebration to new heights. Portable Bluetooth speakers that double up as a light show, elegant lamps—for both the floor and ceiling—a top-of-the-line sound bar for family entertainment and a soothing white noise machine that will calm those who would prefer a sound snooze to a Diwali party—there’s something for everyone.

JBL Pulse 5 speaker

The new Pulse 5 portable Bluetooth speaker offers not only 360- degree immersive sound but an electrifying ambient light show to match. Think of it as a new-age electric diya with powerful sound playback. The Pulse 5 promises 12 hours of play time on a single charge. It also comes with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it suitable for almost any environment. The LED lights in the speaker can be controlled through the JBL Portable app. Price: $249.95 (around ₹20,750); Available: On jbl.com

The Deciwood Unplugged speaker’s wooden exterior catches the eye. (Deciwood)

Deciwood Unplugged speaker

This speaker’s wooden exterior catches the eye. It doesn’t just look elegant, it also sounds good. The speaker has a powerful output of 35 watts and comes with an energy tube for extra bass. It supports AUX and Bluetooth connectivity and runs on a 4,500 mAh battery. Price: ₹4,997; Available: On deciwood.com

These LED integrated lights can sync with your music, movies, even gaming. (Philips)

Philips Hue Play light bar double pack

The Play light bar 2-pack from Philips, which includes two light bars and power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed on to the back of your TV with the mounts that come with it. The LED integrated lights can sync with your music, movies, even gaming. The light bars can also be controlled seamlessly with the Philips Hue smartphone app. Price: ₹17,499; Available: On amazon.in

Harman/Kardon’s iconic Aura Studio 3 has a distinct domed design. (Harman Kardon)

Harman/Kardon Aura Studio 3

Harman/Kardon’s iconic Aura Studio 3 has a distinct domed design. The speaker emits exceptional 360-degree audio and dynamic sound thanks to a powerful subwoofer. That’s not all. The Aura Studio 3 also has an ambient ripple lighting effect that is very pleasing to the eye and complements the excellent sound quality from the speaker. You can stream music wirelessly on the Aura Studio 3. Price: ₹27,999; Available: On in.harmankardon.com

This beautiful suspension lamp was created by German designer Burkhard Daemmer. (Lightandyou.com)

Dandelion Pendant Lamp

This beautiful suspension lamp created by German designer Burkhard Daemmer resembles—as the name suggests—a dandelion. Each funnel-shaped floret is made of wood veneer. When placed together, these florets have a stunning, diffused lighting effect. Price: On request; Available: On lightandyou.com

The Woburn III is a recent addition to the Marshall speakers line-up. (Marshall)

Marshall Woburn III speaker

A recent addition to the Marshall speakers line-up, the Woburn III has been re-engineered with a new three-way driver system that delivers greater sound clarity, whether it is used as home audio or as a TV speaker. It comes in two colour schemes—black and cream—and has an even wider soundstage than its predecessor, capable of filling any space with immersive audio. It can be connected via both Bluetooth and AUX. Price: ₹59,999; Available: On marshallheadphones.com

This Sony soundbar comes with 360-degree spatial sound technology. (Sony)

Sony HT-A7000 soundbar

This Sony soundbar comes with 360-degree spatial sound technology capable of filling every part of a room with the same sound experience. It is also compatible with Google Assistant enabled devices with Chromecast built-in, as well as Amazon Alexa enabled devices. The soundbar also supports audio formats like Dolby Atmos, wireless hi-res audio and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Price: Starting from ₹1,49,990; Available: On sony.co.in

A white noise machine that is perfect for those looking to get away from the noise of Diwali. (Snooz)

Snooz white noise speaker

This white noise machine is perfect for those looking to get away from the noise of Diwali. Snooz has an in-built fan, housed in an acoustic enclosure, that generates light to deep fan sounds, all controllable through an app. Price: $99.99; Available: On getsnooz.com

This floor lamp by The White Teak Company has a resin body and a matte gold metal body. (Whiteteak.com)

Swan Lake lamp

Designed to remind you of a beautiful swan, this floor lamp by The White Teak Company has a resin body and a matte gold metal body. The acrylic globe, which doubles up as a shade, houses an LED bulb. The lamp, which weighs around 12.7kg, will add to the festive look of any room. Price: ₹49,950; Available: On whiteteak.com

Made from recycled polyester fabric and plastic, the Wonderboom 3 speaker comes in four colours. (UltimateEars)

UE Wonderboom 3 speaker

Made from recycled polyester fabric and plastic, the Wonderboom 3 speaker lasts up to 14 hours with full-stereo boom and comes in four colours. Price: $99.99; Available: On ultimateears.com

Inspired by the pillars at construction sites, this elegant floor lamp is made from stainless steel and acrylic pipes. (Hatsu)

Pillar Light from Hatsu

Inspired by the pillars at construction sites, this elegant floor lamp is made from stainless steel and acrylic pipes. From an artistic piece in the daytime to a lamp with a bright warm light at night, this light can be customised to fit into any space. Price: ₹45,000; Available: On hatsu.in

