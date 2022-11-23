China has solved youth gaming addiction, says industry body China is the world's biggest gaming market, but the industry has been swept up in a regulatory crackdown marked by record fines and long investigations /smart-living/innovation/china-has-solved-youth-gaming-addiction-says-industry-body-111669179850948.html 111669179850948 story

A person stands in front of a sign of Tencent during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. (REUTERS)

China has "solved" the issue of youth video game addiction, a report co-written by the country's top gaming industry body has said, a year after the government limited the number of hours young people could play a day.

China is the world's biggest gaming market, but the industry -- termed "spiritual opium" by state media -- has been swept up in a tech regulatory crackdown marked by record fines, long investigations and the suspension of IPOs.

Since last September, under-18s have only been allowed to play online between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the school term.

As a result, "more than 75 percent of minors play less than three hours a week, and game addiction has been basically solved", according to Monday's report by the China Game Industry Group Committee, a top government-affiliated body, and data provider CNG.

"The anti-addiction systems adopted by gaming companies cover more than 90 percent of underage game users," it said.

About 98 percent of people aged 9 to 19 in China own a mobile phone and there are around 186 million internet users 18 or younger, it added. Gamers are required to use their ID cards when registering to play online to ensure minors do not lie about their age.

Companies are also prohibited from offering gaming services to young people outside government-mandated hours.

But there have been recent signs Beijing is softening its stance towards the sector. Officials have slowly started approving new titles after freezing approvals for nine months until April.

Last week, tech giant Tencent got its first licence for a video game in 18 months, ending a dry spell that had threatened its position as the world's top game maker.

Tencent is also said to be resetting its M&A strategy to put more focus on buying majority stakes mainly in overseas gaming companies, as the tech giant eyes global expansion to offset slowing growth at home in China, a Reuters report from October said. The company, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, was now aggressively seeking to own majority or even controlling stakes in overseas targets, notably in gaming assets in Europe.

