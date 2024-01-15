CES 2024: AI products and tech that stood out Artificial intelligence was showcased in some fascinating ways at CES 2024 – from a toothbrush that leverages AI to a smart companion robot for you pet dog /smart-living/innovation/ces-2024-best-of-ai-tech-rabbit-r1-samsung-111705317823345.html 111705317823345 story

The ORo Robot, claimed to be a 'pawfect companion' for dogs is seen on display during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Unveiled on January 7, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword in the technology industry for many months. For it to be a main attraction at the recently concluded CES 2024 wasn’t a big surprise.

While AI was primarily seen in chatbots for the good part of the last year, we’re now seeing it in a lot more products and being used in much more innovative - there’s even a toothbrush with AI - ways. Some of the AI-related tech is pure hype, while others are actually useful products.

Here are some of the most creative and fascinating ways in which AI was represented on the show floor at CES 2024.

Rabbit R1: The Rabbit R1 is a palm-sized device that wants to be the iPhone of AI. It can easily fit into your hand and answer all of your questions. It can launch Spotify, order a taxi, and do more, apart from answering questions. The Rabbit R1 wants to be your dedicated personal assistant (powered by AI). It’s a walkie-talkie-looking device. “AI agents” are used to carry out tasks. This is a much cheaper alternative to the Humane AI Pin that made waves a few months ago.

Motion Pillow: Who would have thought AI would have been helpful in making you sleep better? Say hello to the Motion Pillow, which is designed to tackle snoring problems and make sure you have a better night’s rest, with the help of AI. Thanks to the use of an AI Motion System, the pillow detects a user’s snoring. Once detected, the pillow slowly inflates, lifting the user’s head and opening up their airways, which reduces snoring.

There’s also an accompanying app with the Motion Pillow, which tracks sleep data (including snoring time), airbag operation time and the usual metrics - sleep score, sleep time etc. There’s also a recording of the user’s snoring that can be played back later. An accompanying Motion Ring – that monitors sleep status in real time and sends data to the motion system – is also part of this interesting package.

People visit the 10minds Company booth to view the Motion Pillow in the Venetian Expo Center during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024. (AFP)

BMind Smart Mirror: Barracuda’s BMind smart mirror won the CES 2024 Innovation Award in the smart home category. It’s powered by generative AI and can determine your mood. Once that is done, it can offer affirmations, visuals and more, to improve your mood. It combines AI and natural language processing (NLP) to determine and analyse the sentiment of the user looking into the mirror through their expressions, gestures and tones. Thereafter, it adapts to your current mood and can even provide guided meditations, light therapy sessions and self-affirmations. The goal here is for the user to be able to better manage their stress.

Minitailz Smart Dog Collar: There’s now a fitness tracker for your dog, in the form of Invoxia's Minitailz dog collar, which also helps you better understand what your dog needs. It’s a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the Artificial Intelligence category. The tracker uses GPS to detect the dogs’s location so that they never get lost. You also get various health statistics, including heart rate and breathing.

The Minitailz, a smart collar for dogs and cats from Inoxia, displayed on a stuffed toy dog during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Unveiled on January 7, 2024. (AFP)

Nimble Beauty: Would you like a quality manicure in under 25 minutes? If yes, then Nimble Beauty’s Nimble Device (which looks just like a printer) is for you. It’s the first device that combines AI and robotics to paint nails, without the need for an appointment. Painting and drying of all 10 fingernails takes just 25 minutes.

Ballie: Samsung has brought its Ballie robot back, this time with a projector. The robot can project things onto the ceiling, floor or wall while following you around the house. Ballie was a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Robotics category.

Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub: The X1 Interpreter Hub is designed for meetings -- “the world’s first multi-language simultaneous interpretation system”. The device leverages AI and provides real-time translations for up to 40 languages. It also shows live transcriptions on the screen.

A Samsung Ballie robot is on display at the Samsung booth during the 2024 CES tech show. (AP)

Oclean X Ultra: Using AI to brush your teeth better? The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush is your ticket to healthier gums. This AI-powered toothbrush will give you real-time feedback (say, if you’ve applied too much pressure or not brushing evenly) on your brushing habits and share tips on how to improve. The toothbrush itself will provide for up to 84,000 movements per minute.

Flappie: Flappie is an AI-powered cat door. Thanks to motion sensors and AI vision technology, the device can spot whenever your feline friends try to bring unwanted small animals (prey) into the house.

Swarovski Optic AX Visio: The Swarovski Optic AX Visio comes with a 13MP camera that can shoot HD videos. That’s not what it is meant for though. These binoculars have AI on-board and can identify over 9,000 species of birds when pointed at them.

A smart pet door from Flappie Technologies is seen during CES 2024. (AFP)

Capella: An AI-powered baby cry translator from Cappella uses AI and machine learning to decipher an infant's needs - whether they’re hungry, uncomfortable, tired or in need of a diaper change. It’s a phone app and, in short, translates “a baby’s cries” into useful information.

Oro Dog Companion Robot: It’s as simple as the name suggests. The Oro Dog Companion Robot will provide company to your dog, while you’re away. It has a two-way audio and video screen, allowing you to remotely interact with your pet. There’s even a built-in dispenser to launch treats on command and a food bowl (for releasing food on schedule). Last but not least, there’s a ball thrower mechanism for your dog to play fetch with.

