CES 2023 highlights: From Samsung to LG, the best of cutting-edge TVs

A few days after the turn of the year, the technology world – companies, startups, journalists, and others – descended upon Las Vegas to kick off one of the biggest conferences of the year. CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) is a show that is packed with dozens of announcements, the latest and greatest in technology and filled with the many possible ways in which technology will change our lives.

Kicking things off here is a roundup of the cutting-edge TVs announced and showcased on the convention floor at CES 2023. Just a note: most of the TVs mentioned here don’t have a price point and release date yet. Even if they did, an Indian release is far away at the moment.

- The biggest OLED in the wild has been bested by a wireless model: Yes, you read that right. It was in 2022 when LG came out with the 97-inch OLED behemoth at IFA (another technology trade show) 2022 in Berlin. For 2023, and LG’s 10th OLED anniversary, the company rolled out some new tech for the year ahead. The 97-inch OLED TV (the world’s largest OLED) is getting a wireless sibling. According to company claims, the new Signature OLED M-Series is the first that can function completely wireless. The LG M3 is coming to fix your messy cable management. The M3 uses a Zero Connect Box (kept separately from the TV) which sends video up to 4K 120Hz wirelessly to the OLED screen. OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) are better than LCDs (Liquid Crystal Display) as they can produce deeper blacks and are thinner and lighter.

- A transparent OLED TV: This LG OLED transparent TV is a prototype device, meaning that the release date is unknown, but it certainly stands out from the crowd. It’s a TV that essentially blends into the surroundings. The idea is simple. The screen goes blank, which means you can see what is behind it. It’s a TV that isn’t meant to be wall-mounted but instead put in front of a window or chic wallpaper.

- New models for the Z3, G3, and C3 OLED TV series: LG also announced a plethora of models for the Z3, G3 and C3 series. They feature improved panel technology that brings brighter colours and improved colour accuracy (thanks to an improved AI Picture Pro). The G3 models are 70% brighter than the G2 models that came before it. There’s also the new a9 AI Processor Gen6 chip that enhances the viewing experience. The chip uses AI-assisted Deep Learning and works alongside AI Picture Pro to enhance the viewing experience. Last, but not least, there’s the redesigned webOS interface for the 2023 models.

Attendees view Samsung Electronics' Micro LED TVs displayed during a media preview ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) of Las Vegas, Nevada on January 3, 2023. (AFP)

- Samsung microLED CX: Samsung was not willing to be left behind by LG. Samsung’s microLED CX uses microLEDs instead of LCD pixels. A more expensive technology that can lead the way in picture quality. The 76-inch model is the “world’s smallest and most affordable” microLED screen, according to Samsung. One added benefit of the CX is that it can be set up without any professional installation, unlike the 110-inch model which uses modular micro LED panels and needs the help of an engineer to install them.

Samsung also has an ultra-short throw 8K projector. The Premiere 8K projector can display a massive 150-inch image on any surface and comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound and support for OTT apps.

Attendees look at 8K TV displays at the Hisense booth at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

- Hisense ULED X: A brighter TV than the LG G3? Thank the engineers at Hisense for that. The ULED X, an 85-inch LED TV, has 5,000 dimming zones and 2,500 nits of brightness (500 higher than the LG G3).

- Smart Mini Projector: While we’re talking about Hisense, let’s also mention their Smart Mini Projector. It’s a triple laser projector that can generate a gigantic 150-inch picture. It’s the largest of the company’s laser projectors.

- Displace TV: A TV that attaches to your wall using suction cups? That’s a first. Displace TV is a startup that’s behind this innovation. It’s a 55-inch OLED TV that can fasten to either a wall or window with the help of suction cups. As “wireless” is the buzzword for 2023, this TV comes without a remote control. It can be controlled via gestures or an app. It also weighs less than 20 pounds and the four hot-swappable batteries can last for about 30 days on a single charge. It’s due for release late in 2023 in the North American market.

- Sony: One of the biggest players in the TV industry decided against launching any products at CES. Sony, the Japanese multinational conglomerate, might be thinking that it needs its own event, to make a big splash in the industry for 2023. Only time will tell what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based journalist