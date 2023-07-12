Carl Pei's Nothing unveils Phone (2) The highly anticipated second-generation flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone (2), from the London-based consumer electronics company is here /smart-living/innovation/carl-pei-nothing-phone-2-111689148073375.html 111689148073375 story

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a new Glyph Interface at the back, which will allow users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. (Nothing)

The next Nothing Phone is here. On 11 July, Nothing announced the Phone (2), the highly anticipated second-generation flagship smartphone from the London-based consumer electronics company. Nothing made a huge impact with the launch of its first flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (1), in 2022. Let's take a quick look at what its successor offers.

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a new Glyph Interface at the back, which will allow users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. The phone also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, and comes with a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO.

According to a press statement, the Phone (2) is a refined version of its first-generation smartphone, Phone (1), and provides a more ergonomic hands-on experience with a 1 mm thinner midframe and a pillowed glass back.

With the new Glyph Interface, users will have the ability to assign personalized light and sound sequences to contacts and apps, allowing them to stay one step ahead of incoming notifications. The new interface also has more LED segments, according to the company statement.

Phone (2).



An icon, evolved. Purposefully designed from the inside out to deliver a premium experience you can count on. With new ways to interact with a smartphone to allow you to feel more present when it matters most.



Come to the bright side. pic.twitter.com/gBYBJKezNo — Nothing (@nothing) July 11, 2023

On the software side, Nothing OS 2.0, based on Android 13, will feature a new monochrome layout and the possibility to remove app labels. Apart from that, the phone will feature a 32 MP front camera, and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with a main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Backed by the Snapdragon processor, the phone will have a 4700 mAh battery. Users can also charge the device wirelessly, reaching 50% power in just under 20 minutes of fast wired charging.

"With Phone (2), we deliver top-notch features while encouraging a more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation," Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, said in the press statement. "The smartphone is a vital tool in our lives, but it has increasingly become a distracting force, making us less present and less creative."

The Phone (2) is available in both white and dark gray, with following variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB in Dark Gray ( ₹ 44,999), 12GB/256GB ( ₹ 49,999) and 12GB/512GB ( ₹ 54,999) in both colors. Phone (2) Pre-order pass buyers in India will be able to choose their preferred variant and place their order from 11th July, 9 PM IST till 20th July, 11.59 PM IST via Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone (2) will go on open sale in India on Friday, 21 July 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Watch this space for more and a detailed review of the device.

