Carl Pei confirms Nothing Phone 2 will release in the US later this year

The innovative design, the transparent Gorilla Glass-rear panel, along with 900 LEDs – and much more – made the Nothing Phone (1) one of the standout Android smartphone launches of 2022. Now, Nothing’s CEO and founder Carl Pei has confirmed that the company will launch the Nothing Phone (2) later this year.

In an exclusive interview with technology website Inverse, Pei said the next Nothing phone will be more premium and make a “significant push” into the US. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets," Pei says in the Inverse interview. “We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward," he adds.

Pei, who co-founded smartphone maker OnePlus in 2013, founded Nothing in 2020. The company’s first product was the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. The Nothing Phone (1) went on sale in July 2022 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. It has a 6.5 inch 1080 x 2400 resolution punch hole display screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery, with 33W charging, and runs the Nothing OS.

Here’s what technology columnist and commentator Tushar Kanwar wrote in his review of the Nothing Phone (1) for Lounge: “Carl Pei built the OnePlus brand on the back of high-end hardware at an honest-to-goodness price, which may have led fans to believe that the Phone (1) would follow suit. Those folks are bound to be underwhelmed by its choice of hardware, but the Phone (1) is a breath of fresh air in a market that’s sadly obsessed with specs above all else. The story of the Nothing Phone (1) is a story of a phone done right, of a phone that feels carefully considered when it comes to the little details, both in software and design. This is a phone that feels a lot more premium than the price that it commands, and it makes for a compelling buy for folks who appreciate the extra spit-and-polish that has gone into making this device.”

