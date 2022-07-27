Can the new Google Maps solve Bengaluru traffic?

To offer more beneficial and accurate features that are tailored to the various and distinct needs of Indian citizens, Google Maps today announced several new partnerships with local authorities and organisations in India. Google would be partnering with Genesys International and Tech Mahindra to execute these plans.

Street View will be accessible on Google Maps as of today with new imagery obtained from local partners that span eleven Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar, and more than 150,000 km. This move will soon be widened to cover 50 cities by the end of this year. This is also the first time that Street View is being launched completely by local organisations.

"We remain committed to collaborating with local organizations and the government as we work toward delivering even more useful features and information on Maps. We look forward to extending our technology and expertise to the local ecosystem,” said Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP - Google Maps Experiences.

Google Maps will now display speed limits based on information supplied by the traffic authorities, supporting their efforts to promote safe driving. Bengaluru is the first city Google will be collaborating with to create models that better manage traffic signal timings. “As per the data provided by Google, the revised plan by Google resulted in an average 20% wait time reduction per driver going through the pilot intersection during the day. We are excited by the positive impact this can have on reducing traffic congestion, road rage, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dr. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

In addition to this, Google is also helping Indian cities achieve sustainable travel goals. The Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE), a free tool developed by Google to assist cities and local governments analyse emissions and find reduction methods using data on public transportation usage, recently underwent a pilot in India. In a statement released today, Google said that four Indian cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Aurangabad—are using EIE data on transportation emissions to create climate action plans.

To launch Street View: simply open Google Maps, zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and press the area you choose to view. This feature will help create an immersive experience for the users to help them understand what a place would actually look like.

