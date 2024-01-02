5 game releases to look out for in January 2024 The beginning of 2024 is dotted with interesting game releases – from a reimagining of Prince of Persia to the next exciting chapter of Tekken /smart-living/innovation/best-video-game-releases-january-2024-111704123294241.html 111704123294241 story

The beginning of 2024 is dotted with some interesting game releases – a reimagining of Prince of Persia, the next edition of the legendary fighting game franchise Tekken and a remastered version of the hit game The Last of Us Part II.

Here’s a look at 5 game releases to watch out for in January.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Players take on the role of Sargon, a sword-wielding prodigy, in this new version of the famous action-adventure game series Prince of Persia. According to playstation.com, The Lost Crown features a mythological Persia-inspired world engulfed in a corrupting curse. Players must use acrobatic combat with extraordinary “Time Powers” and super abilities to navigate the different biomes, which are filled with time-corrupted enemies and mythological beasts.

Releasing on 18 January; PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X and S.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown features a mythological Persia-inspired world engulfed in a curse. (In-game screenshot)

Tekken 8

Another cult hit amongst gamers, Tekken 8 marks the next chapter in the legendary fighting game franchise Tekken (which translates to 'iron fist'). In terms of the storyline, Tekken 8 continues the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and features 32 unique fighters, with completely redesigned character visuals, a new battle system called Heat, and a new single-player mode called Arcade Quest, where players can craft their own unique avatar.

Releasing on 26 January; PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. But when a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. Remastered for the PlayStation 5, the latest addition to The Last of Us game franchise features better graphics, some native PS5 enhancements and new gameplay modes like the roguelike survival experience called No Return.

Releasing on 19 January; PS5.

Bulletstorm VR is an all-action, first-person survival shooter that can be experienced in virtual reality. (In-game screenshot)

Bulletstorm VR

The all-action, first-person survival shooter Bulletstorm VR puts players in the shoes of the hotheaded space mercenary Grayson Hunt as he battles across the hostile world of Stygia. As an exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson gets stranded in Stygia, where he must confront the ex-commander who betrayed him. All this now comes in the form of Virtual Reality for gamers.

Releasing on 18 January; PC, PS5, Quest.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a role-playing game set in Japan and Hawaii. (In-game screenshot)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon (2020) and the spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a role-playing game set in Japan and Hawaii. In the game, players control the two Yakuza characters Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, and their respective party members. Like previous titles, the game features a combat system for all playable characters. This one’s high on mature content, violence, sexual themes and strong language.

Releasing on 24 January, PS 4, PS 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.

Also read: Asus ROG Ally review: A handheld gaming ally you can count on