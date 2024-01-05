6 cars to look forward to in 2024 From a stylish electric vehicle to a refined SUV, a host of new cars set to launch in 2024 offer more power and comfort /smart-living/innovation/best-upcoming-cars-2024-byd-audi-kia-skoda-lotus-111704435570736.html 111704435570736 story

From a stylish electric vehicle to a refined SUV, a host of new cars set to launch in 2024 offer more power and comfort.

Lotus Emira | ₹ 2.2-2.5 crore

Launch: Early 2024; Engine: 2.0P, 3.5P

After the electric hyper SUV Eletre, the brand will bring the Emira, a lightweight, agile Lotus sportscar. This will be a head-turner that offers good performance.

Kia Carnival's facelift version will make its debut in India in 2024.

Kia Carnival | ₹ 32-35 lakh

Launch: Mid 2024; Engine: 2.2D

While the fourth generation Carnival did not come to India, the facelift version will make its debut here. It has a fresher design and more tech.

With a new floating touchscreen and the latest technology, the Evoque, which may be the brand’s smallest SUV.

Land Rover Evoque Facelift | ₹ 73 lakh

Launch: January; Engine: 2.0P, 2.0D

With a new floating touchscreen and the latest technology, the Evoque, which may be the brand’s smallest SUV, offers luxury and refinement in no small measure.

The BYD Seal is a four-door sedan that should attract eyeballs.

BYD Seal | ₹ 65 lakh

Launch: Mid 2024; Battery: 82.5kWh

This sporty four-door sedan should attract eyeballs. The new Cell-to-Body technology makes the battery part of the car’s structure, improving safety and dynamics.

The all-new electric Audi Q6 E-Tron is expected to have a range of around 600km.

Audi Q6 E-Tron | ₹ 1 crore

Launch: Late 2024; Battery: 93 kWh

The all-new electric SUV, based on Audi’s new Premium Platform Electric, is expected to have a range of around 600km. The interiors will have the latest infotainment tech, with twin curved screens and an additional one for the passenger.

Skoda’s first all-electric offering in India will come as a full import.

SKODA Enyaq IV | ₹ 55 lakh

Launch: Mid 2024; Engine: 77kWh

The brand’s first all-electric offering in India will come as a full import. The five-seater crossover is smaller than the Kodiaq and comes with twin electric motors and all wheel drive.

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India. Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

Also read: Ferrari 296 GTB: Take this sports car for a joyride on an Indian road