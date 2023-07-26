Barbie fever fuels an online scam frenzy The movie event of the summer has given malware scammers a new way to target victims /smart-living/innovation/barbie-oppenheimer-movie-tickets-malware-111690351085621.html 111690351085621 story

In the last three weeks, there has been a significant increase in global malware instances using filenames related to Barbie, with India ranking among the top three countries targeted by these scams. Exploiting the popularity of the Barbie movie, cybercriminals have launched various online scams to deceive consumers.

While the majority of the scams are in the United States (37%), there have also been instances worldwide with 6% in Australia, 5% in both the UK and India, and 3% in France, Japan, and Ireland. (McAfee Research)

These scams include fake movie downloads that install malware and misleading videos promising free tickets but actually leading to data-stealing spyware.

Researchers at McAfee, a leading global provider of online protection, identified several of these fraudulent activities and urged consumers to be cautious when searching for Barbie-related content online, as they become more vulnerable to falling for these scams.

According to Steve Grobman, chief technology officer at McAfee, cybercriminals often exploit well-publicized events like movie premieres to trick users into clicking on malicious links. “Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for opportunities to make phishing and other scams more attractive and believable,” Grobman said in a press release.

Malicious campaigns aim to deceive victims into downloading the Barbie movie in various languages, prompting them to download a .zip file containing malware. (McAfee Research)

For instance, multiple malicious campaigns have been identified in India, aiming to deceive victims into downloading the Barbie movie in various languages. Clicking on these links leads to the download of a .zip file that contains malware. While the US has seen the highest number of instances, other countries like Australia, the UK, and India have also been impacted by these scams, findings from McAfee Research show.

Furthermore, researchers have also discovered fake and harmful videos enticing consumers with promises of Barbie tickets. However, these videos contain the "Redline Stealer" malware, which steals personal information and login details from devices.

Fake and harmful videos containing Redline Stealer malware lure consumers with promises of Barbie tickets, but steal their personal information instead. (McAfee Research)

Sharing personal and financial information with these scam sites puts users at risk of identity theft and fraud. Cybercriminals may use this stolen information for more follow-on crimes or sell it on dark web marketplaces.

Such scams are not new. Historically, major media events often lead to a surge in online fraudulent activities, similar to what has been seen with the Super Bowl, hit TV shows, and sports events like the Fifa World Cup.

What can a user do?

To avoid falling victim to these "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" scams, movie fans should remain vigilant for telltale signs of fraud and implement simple security measures.

Protecting yourself from online movie scams is essential in today's digital world. Being aware of the risks and staying cautious can help users steer clear of these online threats while enjoying their favourite movies.

The key to avoiding scams, according to researchers at McAfee, is taking small steps, such as sticking to known, reputable brands when shopping and watching movies online. Another step can be avoiding heavily discounted or free streams from unknown sources, as they could be scams or contain malware.

To avoid ticket scams, they suggest buying tickets directly from the theater chain or reputable ticketing apps found in official app stores.

Reputable companies prioritise providing a professional online experience, so websites with poor design, typos, and grammatical errors could be potential scams.

Big media events often come with promotions, and scammers may attempt to exploit these opportunities for their fraudulent activities. Stay vigilant and refrain from sharing sensitive information, especially financial or personal data, when faced with offers or requests online.

For a long-term solution, consider investing in reliable online protection software. This will provide defence against viruses, malware, spyware, and ransomware attacks while safeguarding your privacy, identity, and helping you avoid clicking on malicious links.

Movies should be a means of escape and a chance to bond with loved ones, not an avenue for falling victim to scams and losing your savings. With vigilance and a few easy steps, you can enjoy that famous movie magic worry-free.

