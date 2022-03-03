At MWC 2022, battle of the foldable smartphones

An attendee handles an Oppo Find N foldable smartphone at the on the opening day of MWC Barcelona. The ‘Find N’ is currently available only in Asia and has seen really impressive sales in China, the company's head of products Arne Herkelmann told AFP.
A person checks Huawei's P50 Pocket foldable smartphone, in the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on March 1, 2022. The flip-phone is making a comeback and big names of the industry are hoping the high-tech new version -- the foldable smartphone -- can go mainstream, an AFP report says.
An attendee handles a P50 Pocket foldable smartphone at the Huawei Technologies Co. stand at MWC Barcelona. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a tenfold increase in the sales of foldable smartphones by 2026.
A person holds the Xiaomi Mix Fold foldable smartphone at the Chinese electronics company Xiaomi's stand at MWC.
A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone is displayed at the MWC in Barcelona on March 1, 2022. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at the Barcelona conference three years ago, an AFP report adds. The South Korean firm accounted for 87 percent of foldable phone sales last year according to analysts DSCC.
Attendees walk past an advertisement for the P50 Pocket foldable smartphone at the Huawei Technologies Co. stand on the opening day of MWC Barcelona.
Visitors check the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone at the South Korean tech giant Samsung's stand at MWC, in Barcelona on March 1. The company believes its latest models -- the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip -- will give users the sort of experience normally reserved for tablets and laptops, the AFP report adds.
