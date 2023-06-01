Explained: Apple Music Classical is now available to Android users Apple's new music app for classical music lovers with five million tracks is now available for Android users /smart-living/innovation/apple-music-classical-on-android-explained-111685610879112.html 111685610879112 story

Apple’s new service Apple Music Classical is now available for download on Android devices, as reported by 9to5Mac. In March this year, Apple launched Apple Music Classical, a new music streaming app designed for classical music lovers.

In 2021, Apple bought Primephonic and announced that it will roll out a classical music app by the end of last year. After some delays, the app was rolled out for iPhone users in March this year, according to a report in The Verge.

Once you subscribe to Apple Music Classical, you can find a recording in their diverse classical music catalogue with an optimised search. According to Apple, the app has the highest audio quality with immersive spatial audio. Curated playlists complemented with insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of works are also available on the app.

When launching the app in March, Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, had said that it is dedicated to classical experts as well as anyone new to classical music. He added that the app has the world’s largest classical music selection with 5 million tracks and thousands of exclusive recordings. “We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning,” Schusser said in a press statement by Apple.

For those who are just entering the world of classical music, there is a hand-picked Editor’s Choice curation to start with. And if you are looking for specific work, the app’s list of popular recordings might help. Apple Music Classical also features thousands of exclusive albums, including recordings by world-famous orchestras, according to the Apple press statement.

Apple Music Classical’s search is designed to instantly deliver what users are looking for using all combinations of keywords, from composer and work to opus number, conductor, artist, or instrument, and even a work’s nickname. Furthermore, the app’s interface makes it easy for listeners to keep track of who and what they are listening to using filters like name of the orchestra, conductor, contributing artists, to the year of recording, according to the statement. The app also lets listeners add more than albums, tracks, playlists, and artists — it supports uniquely classical categories such as works, composers, and recordings.

Apple Music has also partnered with some well-known classical institutions in the world — including the Berlin Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Opéra National de Paris, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Vienna Philharmonic — to bring listeners new, unique, and exclusive content and recordings.

People can access Apple Music Classical through a subscription to Apple Music or Apple One, according to The Verge. The app also offers ad-free recordings of classical music with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio. For Android, you can find the Apple Music Classical app on the Play Store.