Home > Smart Living> Innovation > Apollo 11 Moon landing: How Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong made history

Apollo 11 Moon landing: How Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong made history On 20 July 1969, Nasa astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to land on the moon. Each year, the world celebrates this historic moment and Apollo 11's success as International Moon Day /smart-living/innovation/apollo-11-moon-landing-how-buzz-aldrin-armstrong-made-history-111658296071838.html 111658296071838 gallery

Buzz Aldrin looks back at Tranquility Base. On July 20, 1969, America's Apollo 11 landed on the moon, making history as the first humans set foot on another world. (Nasa) Crater 308 stands out in sharp relief in this photo from lunar orbit. (Nasa) Smoke and flames signal the opening of a historic journey as the Saturn V clears the launch pad. (Nasa) Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. (Nasa) Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong working at an equipment storage area on the lunar module. This is one of the few photos that show Armstrong during the moonwalk. (Nasa) Buzz Aldrin climbs down the Eagle's ladder to the surface. (Nasa) Official crew photo of the Apollo 11 Prime Crew. From left to right are astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Commander; Michael Collins, Command Module Pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot. (Nasa) FIRST PUBLISHED

TOPICS NASA | Moon Day | Smart Living MOST POPULAR light up your inbox Tweets by @Mint_Lounge advertisement