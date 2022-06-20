advertisement

Home > Smart Living> Innovation > All you need to know about the latest WhatsApp features

All you need to know about the latest WhatsApp features

Meta's messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a bunch of chat and privacy features in recent weeks. Here's a look at them

FILE: A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE: A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 20.06.2022  |  05:00 PM IST

Earlier this month, WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, finally rolled out the option for users to transfer their chat history from Android to iPhone. Last year, WhatsApp had rolled out a similar feature for iOS users to move their chat history to Android.

In a Facebook post on 14 June, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote: “We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature…”

According to a report on The Verge, the transfer process only works on new or factory reset iPhones and makes use of Apple’s existing Move to iOS app for Android. This handy feature, however, is not the only latest update on the app, which is used by millions of users worldwide.

Mute people on group calls

Doesn’t it get annoying when you cannot pay attention during an important group call because someone else forgot to mute their microphone? WhatsApp now lets users mute or message specific people on a group call. “During the call, participants will also see a banner or an indicator suggesting a person has joined the call offscreen, which WhatsApp states will be beneficial during large meetings,” a report on Android Central explains.

This adds to the list of other useful features that WhatsApp has introduced to ‘Group Calls’. Earlier this year, the platform had also increased the number of people who can join a voice call from 8 to 32.

Hide your profile picture, last seen status

A user’s privacy and safety & security on WhatsApp have been a big point of discussion in recent times. On 16 June, the platform announced more new options in its privacy control settings. You can now select who from your contact list can see your profile photo, the ‘about’ section, and ‘last seen’ status among other things. On Android, for example, you can toggle these privacy settings by hitting the three dots (the more options section). Go to ‘Account’, and then ‘Privacy’. This feature can also be accessed on iOS, desktop and KaiOS.

Reactions

This one’s a slightly older, but useful feature that some users are still getting to know about. In case you missed it, earlier this year, WhatsApp also rolled out the ‘emoji reaction’ feature. You can now press and hold a message in a chat and choose any one of six emojis to react to that message. The six emojis currently available include thumbs up, heart, the laughing emoji, the shocked emoji, the sad with a teardrop emoji and the prayer emoji (often confused by many as a high-five).

Also read: WhatsApp banned over 1.75 million Indian accounts in November

    20.06.2022 | 05:00 PM IST
