All you need to know about Google Play Pass

On Monday, Google announced that its popular subscription service – Google Play Pass – will be rolled out to Android devices in India this week. The Play Pass is a subscription service, first launched in 2012, that is currently available in 90 countries, which provides access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. With Play Pass, users can access a curated collection of more than 1,000 titles – apps and games – across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including India.

Writing in a Keyword blog, Aditya Swamy, director, Play Partnerships, Google India, explains that the Play Pass collection includes a range of exciting titles, from games that help you unwind – from sports, puzzles, to action games – to apps that power productivity.

Users will find well-known games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more, Swamy explains.

Users have the option to start with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs. 99 per month or pay Rs. 889 for the year. They can also avail a prepaid one month subscription for Rs. 109. With Google family group, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.

How can you access Play Pass? Once the service is rolled out this week, users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for “Play Pass.” Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket" when browsing titles on the Play Store.

Swamy adds that Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add great new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass. “We want to deliver products and programs that the Play community - both users and developers - find value in… With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams,” he adds in the blogpost.

Apple Arcade, which was launched in 2019, is a similar game subscription service that lets users access a growing collection of over 200 premium games without ads or in-app purchases across multiple devices.

