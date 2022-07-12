A timeline charting the James Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope is packed up for shipment to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana in an undated photograph at Northrop Grumman's Space Park in Redondo Beach, California.
In this image released by NASA, engineering images of sharply focused stars in the field of view of each instrument demonstrate that the Webb Telescope is fully aligned and in focus. For this test, Webb pointed at part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, providing a dense field of hundreds of thousands of stars across all the observatory
In this file photo taken on December 25, 2021 In this still picture from a NASA TV broadcast, the James Webb Space Telescope separates from Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket after launching from Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.
This handout image released on July 6, 2022 by NASA, CSA and FGS shows a Fine Guidance Sensor test image which was acquired in parallel with NIRCam imaging of the star HD147980 over a period of eight days at the beginning of May. - NASA has a provided a tantalising teaser photo ahead of the highly-anticipated release next week of the first deep-space images from the James Webb Telescope
The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe, shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, in a composite made from images at different wavelengths taken with a Near-Infrared Camera
In this NASA handout image US President Joe Biden previews the first full-color image from NASAs James Webb Space Telescope, the highest-resolution image of the infrared universe in history, on July 11, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington
FIRST PUBLISHED
12.07.2022
| 01:14 PM IST
