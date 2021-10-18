A Harry Potter smartwatch, health-monitoring earbuds and more in this week in tech  

Affordable Performance

advertisement

advertisement

Moto e40

Motorola added yet another interesting smartphone to its popular “E” series earlier this week with the launch of the Moto e40, priced at ₹9,499. The phone offers a 6.5 inch, 90 Hz HD+ display and a 48 MP triple camera system. The Moto e40 also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It runs an octa-core processor, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space which is expandable up to 1 TB. The device has a water-repellent design and offers a near-stock Android 11 OS. You can buy the phone, starting 17 October, only on Flipkart.

A Limited Edition Harry Potter Edition Watch

No letters or wands needed to enter the Wizarding World. Now, discover magic with the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition.



Get notified at: https://t.co/kjAZEtnr6N or visit OnePlus Store App#SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/CgCJUXpuIN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 18, 2021

OnePlus is all set to launch a special edition of its smartwatch soon. The company has shared a new teaser via its Twitter handle, which confirms the release of the product in India. Teaser image shared by OnePlus India on Twitter shows the watch with a leather strap having Hogwarts' logo, with the post's caption saying, "For a generation that still remembers magic." Previous leaks claimed that the smartwatch will come with a new paint job, themes, and six exclusive watch faces, including Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

advertisement

advertisement

The Harry Potter Edition's hardware will remain the same as the standard model's, with a 1.39" AMOLED screen, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, sports modes, IP68 rating, and 402 mAh battery with Warp Charge support.

AirPods 3 might come with health monitoring

Apple Airpods may soon help you monitor your body temperature and posture, as the tech-giant company is working on adding health features to Airpods just like the recently launched Apple Watch Series 7. As per Mashable India, the tech giant is currently working on exploring the potential of Airpods as a health device by adding a few health-focused features like body temperature and posture monitor along with better hearing aid.

advertisement

advertisement

Meanwhile, Apple is hosting a virtual event later on Monday with rumours suggesting the event will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip, brighter mini-LED displays, and more. The third-generation AirPods will likely be announced at the event as well. The new AirPods are rumoured to feature a similar design as the AirPods Pro, but without Active Noise Cancellation, and they could have improved sound quality and some other new features.

The Soft Block

Now you can remove a follower from your Twitter list without blocking them. The microblogging website has started rolling out a new feature on the web to give users more control over their followers’ list. According to a post from Twitter Support, if you want to remove a follower, you should go to your profile, click “Followers”, then click the three-dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. The feature, first tested last month, is not available on mobile yet.

advertisement

advertisement

Making Sense of Change

The Exponential Age by Azeem Azhar

We are in the midst of radical societal change driven by a series of exponential technologies that are transforming how we live and interact with each other and the world around us, believes entrepreneur and technology writer Azeem Azhar, who runs the popular Exponential View newsletter and podcast. This book, an extension of Azhar’s work in understanding how rapidly advancing technology—from Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency to synthetic biology—dissects the “exponential gap” between the power of new technology and humans’ ability to keep up, aims to give us a way to make sense of a rapidly changing world.

Mars on Earth

Not Mars

The Austrian Space Forum has set up a pretend Martian base with the Israeli space agency at Makhtesh Ramon, a 500m- deep, 40km-wide crater in Israel’s Negev desert. Six “analogue astronauts” will live in isolation at the virtual station until the end of the month, conducting tests and studying human behaviour and the effects of isolation. Nasa, the US space agency, predicts that the first human mission to Mars will launch in 2030.

advertisement

advertisement

Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar and Shrabonti Bagchi