The Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian carmaker's first SUV with four doors. (MINT_PRINT)

From a stylish EV to a refined SUV, carmakers are offering more comfort and elegance this year. Here are 5 luxury cars to look forward to.

Ferrari Purosangue

Expected launch: Late 2023; Expected price: ₹6.5-7 crore

This is Ferrari’s first SUV with four doors. Rivalling the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and the Lamborghini Urus, this four-seater retains its sports car heritage, with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that belts out 725 hp of power at 7,750 rpm. A riveting soundtrack from the tail pipes is part of this SUV’s charm, along with the fact that it can dash from 0 to 100km/hour in just 3.3 seconds.

The second generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC sports slimmer lamps and larger grilles. (MINT_PRINT)

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Expected launch: Early 2023; Expected price: ₹64-70 lakh

The second generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC sports slimmer lamps and larger grilles, which seem to be the design trend of the year. It is marginally larger than its predecessor, and the interior imitates the new C-class.

The new version of the BMW X1 is larger than its predecessor. (MINT_PRINT)

BMW X1

Launched Price: Above ₹45 lakh

The new version of X1 is larger than its predecessor. The interior gets a makeover as well, with a curved display screen and a floating central console giving the cabin a more premium look.

The fifth generation of the Lexus RX SUV will be available with two strong-hybrid powertrains. (MINT_PRINT)

Lexus RX

Expected launch: March; Expected price: ₹1.2 -1.3 crore

Sporting a minimalistic design language, the fifth generation of the RX SUV will be available with two strong-hybrid powertrains—the RX350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX500h F-Sport Performance.

A new version of the Audi SUV EV will make its entry with the Q8 moniker. (MINT_PRINT)

Audi Q8 e-tron

Expected launch: Late 2023; Expected price: ₹1.05-1.25 crore

A new version of the Audi SUV EV will make its entry with the Q8 moniker. Customers can expect styling tweaks, a nicer cabin, and a range of up to 600km.

Renuka Kirpalani is the editor of Autocar Show.

