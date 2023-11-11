Children's Special 2023: The 10 best gadgets for kids From learning coding to exploring the world, here’s a list of gadgets for children that go beyond just the touchscreen /smart-living/innovation/10-best-tech-gadgets-for-children-111699606420129.html 111699606420129 story

If you are a parent, you will know that children these days are born into a “touchscreen-everything” reality. iPads, laptops and Echo Dots aren’t gifts any more; they are likely what children chalked up as lived experiences as they grew up during a pandemic. If you are looking for something different for your little (or not so little) ones, here’s our pick of some of the best tech and gadgets.

Belkin Soundform Mini

Whether watching videos or attending online classes, volume-limiting headphones like the Soundform Mini protect young ears by restricting sound output to below 85 decibels. Comes in a range of colours, with stickers to personalize each pair. Available on amazon.in; ₹3,999.

The Orba 2 lets you record any sound from the real world and transform it into a playable musical instrument. (Artiphon)

Artiphon Orba 2

The Orba 2 lets you record any sound from the real world and transform it into a playable musical instrument. Perfect for the musically inclined, or even those who have no knack for playing musical instruments. Available on artiphon.com; $150 (around ₹12,490).

The GoCube connects wirelessly to a phone. (GoCube)

GoCube

A Rubik’s Cube for 2023, the GoCube connects wirelessly to a phone to help you learn to solve it. Ingenious, yet simple…and a great way to help crack the Cube most of us just left half done in our childhoods. Available on amazon.com; $80.

The JBL Clip 4 is a great carry-everywhere Bluetooth speaker. (JBL)

JBL Clip 4

It’s waterproof, clips on to a backpack or a bicycle handle, and can pipe out tunes from a connected smartphone. It’s not educational but your tween will thank you for this sleek, carry-everywhere Bluetooth speaker. Available on amazon.in; ₹4,599.

The Noise Scout smartwatch comes with in-built GPS and voice/video calling. (Noise)

Noise Scout

There’s an age before which phones aren’t a good idea for children. Smartwatches like the Noise Scout fill that gap, with in-built GPS and voice/video calling for your child to reach you in an emergency, or vice versa. Also comes with geo-fencing alerts that can be set up and monitored in the Noise Buddy app. Available on gonoise.com; ₹5,999.

This is a Kindle meant for children. (Amazon)

Kindle Kids

This is a Kindle meant for children—not only do they get to carry as many books as they need, but add-on subscriptions will give them access to thousands of titles. No apps, videos or games as distractions. Available on amazon.com; $119.

The PlayShifu Orboot is one for the explorers. (PlayShifu)

PlayShifu Orboot

The Orboot Earth and Dino globes take a regular-looking globe and use Augmented Reality on a companion smartphone/tablet app to bring alive wildlife, landmarks and even dinosaurs! Available on playshifu.com; ₹2,499.

Sphero’s programmable robotic balls are a great tool to teach basic coding skills. (Sphero)

Sphero Bolt

Sphero’s programmable robotic balls are a great tool to teach basic coding skills, using a motor and sensors that pair with SpheroEDU, the companion app that lets you drive your robot and run programs. With a customisable 8x8 LED matrix to display emojis, this is not your typical single-use toy robot. Available on sphero.com; $179.

Osmo Coding Starter Kit

One for young coding enthusiasts. The Osmo Coding Starter Kit comes with an iPad base and a reflector, and blocks and connectors to build logic and problem-solving. Available on playosmo.com; $60.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is portable and compatible with all Switch games. (Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Lite

You could spend a whole lot more on the latest Switch gaming console with the 7-inch OLED screen but the Switch Lite is just as much fun for kids, even as it forgoes TV/tabletop modes. Portable and compatible with all Switch games. Available on amazon.in; ₹19,499.

Tushar Kanwar, a tech columnist and commentator, posts @2shar.

