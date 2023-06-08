Google Chat for web gets AI-powered smart compose feature The machine learning and artificial intelligence feature, which suggests full phrases to complete your sentences, is now rolling out for Google Chat for web /smart-living/google-chat-web-gets-ai-powered-smart-compose-feature-111686213023060.html 111686213023060 story

Members of the media view new Google products in a media area during the Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on May 10, 2023. (AFP)

A lot of us must have seen the Smart Compose feature by Google on Google Docs and Gmail. This machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) feature suggests full phrases to complete your sentences. It’s an excellent feature that saves time for many.

Google has now started rolling out Smart Compose for Google Chat, a communication tool developed by the company, for web. According to a report on XDA Developers, the feature will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. As per a report on Android Police, this feature should be available for all users on the web by 11 July. It will be switched on by default. There’s no restriction based on the type of account, meaning all personal and workspace account holders will have access to Smart Compose on Google Chat, the report adds.

According to the Google Chat help portal, this is how you can use the Smart Compose feature.

Use Smart Compose in Chat

- On your computer, go to Google Chat.

- At the top right, click Settings.

- Under “Smart Compose,” check the box next to "Enable predictive writing suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop.”

Use Smart Compose in Chat for Gmail

- On your computer, go to Gmail.

- At the top right, click Settings and then see all settings.

- At the top, click Chat and Meet and then Manage chat settings.

- Under “Smart Compose,” check the box next to "Enable predictive writing suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop.”

Chat offers suggestions automatically. To accept a suggestion, on your keyboard, just press Tab.

More AI coming to the fore

Google introduced a bunch of AI-powered features at its Google I/O event last month. Apart from its new Pixel line up, the tech giant announced that its AI chatbot Bard will be available to users in more than 180 countries and more languages beyond English. That’s not all. Google had also introduced the Help me Write feature in Gmail. This new feature – thanks to a more powerful generative model – will help you create proper replies to an email with just a single prompt.

You can read more about these new AI features from Google in a more detailed report here.