World Turtle Day: 5 sea turtle species that are on the brink Nearly all sea turtle species are classified as endangered, with three of the seven species now critically endangered. Tens of thousands of sea turtles are lost each year to over-harvesting and illegal trade /smart-living/environment/world-turtle-day-5-sea-turtle-species-that-are-on-the-brink-111653287740728.html 111653287740728 gallery

FILE: An Olive Ridley turtle hatchling crawls towards the ocean at a beach in Same, Ecuador, September 2, 2019. (REUTERS) In this picture taken on March 25, 2022, newly-hatched Olive Ridley turtles rest at a hatchery on a beach in Chennai after their eggs were collected by the volunteers and forest department workers lying along the coastline of Bay of Bengal. (AFP) Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles near the river Rushikulya mouth in Ganjam district, Odisha on 5 April, 2022. This turtle and the related Kemp's ridley turtle are best known for their unique synchronised mass nestings called arribadas, where thousands of females come together on the same beach to lay eggs. (PTI) Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, observes a juvenile green sea turtle crawl into the ocean on 22 April, 2022, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Florida. Like other sea turtles, green sea turtles migrate long distances between feeding grounds and hatching beaches. (AP) FILE: A Hawksbill sea turtle, that was found on a nearby beach, is displayed after an autopsy, in the United Arab Emirates. Hawksbills are found mainly throughout the world's tropical oceans, predominantly in coral reefs. (AP) The Loggerhead sea turtle is an oceanic species distributed around the world. According to the WWF, many of their nesting beaches are under threat from tourism development. This species is currently listed as ‘vulnerable’ by the IUCN. (Wikimedia Commons) Leatherback sea turtle hatchlings crawling to the sea. Leatherbacks are the largest sea turtle species and also one of the most migratory. Despite their wide distribution, their numbers have declined during the last century due to intense egg collection and fisheries bycatch. (Wikimedia Commons) FIRST PUBLISHED

