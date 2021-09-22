World Rhino Day: A majestic animal on the brink of extinction

A southern white rhino and her calf are seen inside the Nairobi National Park with the Nairobi skyline in the background, in Kenya. The number of white rhinos, may have fallen by about a quarter during the past decade mainly because of poaching, the International Rhino Foundation said recently.
(REUTERS)
A one horned Rhinoceros grazes in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam. Almost 70% of the global population of this species is found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
(AP)
A black rhino calf is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya, May 22, 2019. Black rhinos are mostly native to parts of Africa.
(REUTERS)
A Sumatran rhino with its four-day old juvenile. Sumatran rhinos are the smallest of the living rhinoceroses. Sadly, the species only survives on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo. It is believed to be locally extinct in some regions.
(Wikimedia Commons/International Rhino Foundation)
Artists paint a rhino during the World Rhino Day 2021 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on September 22, 2021. The Javan rhino is the rarest of the five species. It was once the most widespread of Asian rhinoceroses. Today, only around 60 individuals live in the Ujung Kulon National Park in Java, Indonesia.
(AFP)