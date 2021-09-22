Advertisement

World Rhino Day: A majestic animal on the brink of extinction

World Rhino Day: A majestic animal on the brink of extinction

This year marks the 10th anniversary of World Rhino Day, which is celebrated globally to create awareness around five species of rhinos, including the one-horned rhinoceros found in India

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 22.09.2021  |  02:30 PM IST
A southern white rhino and her calf are seen inside the Nairobi National Park with the Nairobi skyline in the background, in Kenya. The number of white rhinos, may have fallen by about a quarter during the past decade mainly because of poaching, the International Rhino Foundation said recently.
A southern white rhino and her calf are seen inside the Nairobi National Park with the Nairobi skyline in the background, in Kenya. The number of white rhinos, may have fallen by about a quarter during the past decade mainly because of poaching, the International Rhino Foundation said recently. (REUTERS)
A one horned Rhinoceros grazes in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam. Almost 70% of the global population of this species is found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
A one horned Rhinoceros grazes in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam. Almost 70% of the global population of this species is found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. (AP)
A black rhino calf is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya, May 22, 2019. Black rhinos are mostly native to parts of Africa. 
A black rhino calf is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya, May 22, 2019. Black rhinos are mostly native to parts of Africa.  (REUTERS)
A Sumatran rhino with its four-day old juvenile. Sumatran rhinos are the smallest of the living rhinoceroses. Sadly, the species only survives on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo. It is believed to be locally extinct in some regions.
A Sumatran rhino with its four-day old juvenile. Sumatran rhinos are the smallest of the living rhinoceroses. Sadly, the species only survives on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo. It is believed to be locally extinct in some regions. (Wikimedia Commons/International Rhino Foundation)
Artists paint a rhino during the World Rhino Day 2021 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on September 22, 2021. The Javan rhino is the rarest of the five species. It was once the most widespread of Asian rhinoceroses. Today, only around 60 individuals live in the Ujung Kulon National Park in Java, Indonesia.
Artists paint a rhino during the World Rhino Day 2021 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on September 22, 2021. The Javan rhino is the rarest of the five species. It was once the most widespread of Asian rhinoceroses. Today, only around 60 individuals live in the Ujung Kulon National Park in Java, Indonesia. (AFP)

