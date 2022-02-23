Wildlife wonders of the Tamiraparani river

The Galaxy Frog is an endangered species found in the southern part of western ghats or the Kurinji (mountain) landscape of Tirunelveli district. This ground-dwelling frog stands out for its distinct colours. Published by ATREE's Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre team, the book documents the flora and fauna found across the five landscapes through which the Tamiraparani river flows. It's based on the description from Sangam literature. (Surya Narayanan)