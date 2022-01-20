Scientists find pristine coral reef untouched by warming oceans
Most of the world's known coral reefs are in warmer waters at depths of up to 25 metres. This reef off the coast of Tahiti lies in a so-called ‘twilight zone’, where there is still enough light for coral to grow and reproduce
This handout picture taken on December 12, 2021 by French Photographer Alexis Rosenfeld shows the newly-discovered reef. The discovery off Tahiti's shores suggests there may be many more unknown large reefs in our oceans, a Reuters report explains.
(AFP)
In this photo provided by @alexis.rosenfeld, a researcher for the French National Centre for Scientific Research studies corals in the waters off the coast of Tahiti of the French Polynesia in December 2021.
(AP)
This photo provided by @alexis.rosenfeld shows the corals shaped like roses. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities.
(AP)
In this photo provided by @alexis.rosenfeld, researchers for the French National Centre for Scientific Research study corals in the waters off the coast of Tahiti. The reef probably took around 25 years to grow. Some of the rose-shaped corals measure more than 2 metres in diameter.
(AP)
Fish swim on a coral reef in Kaneohe Bay on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Globally, coral reefs have been depleted from overfishing and pollution. Between 2009 and 2018, 14% of the world's corals were killed, according to a 2020 report by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Project.
(AP)
Climate change is also harming delicate corals, with severe bleaching caused by warmer waters. Bleaching is a stress response by overheated corals during heat waves during which they lose their colour, with many struggling to survive, a Reuters report explains.
(AP)