Plastic waste has now infiltrated all parts of the ocean
A new WWF report warned that tiny fragments of plastic have reached even the most seemingly-pristine regions of the planet and called for urgent efforts to create an international treaty to tackle the issue
In this file photo taken on 21 January, 2020 a man paddles on a boat as plastic bags float on the surface of the Buriganga river in Dhaka. WWF sought to bolster the case for action in its latest report, which synthesises more than 2,000 separate scientific studies on the impacts of plastic pollution on the oceans, biodiversity and marine ecosystems.
(AFP)
This file photo taken on 15 September, 2019, shows a scuba diver collecting plastic and other waste from a bay during a 'clean-up day' campaign of the ocean off the coast of Goree island. Plastic has infiltrated all parts of the ocean and is now found in the smallest plankton up to the largest whale, wildlife group WWF said on Tuesday.
(AFP)
In this file photo taken on 19 January, 2021, a wave carrying plastic waste and other rubbish washes up on a beach in Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. According to some estimates, between 19 and 23 million tons of plastic waste is washed into the world's waterways every year, the WWF report explains.
(AFP)
In this file photo taken on 19 April, 2021 a man collects garbage, including plastic waste, at the beach of Costa del Este, in Panama City. Single-use plastics, still constitute more than 60 percent of marine pollution, although more and more countries are acting to ban their use.
(AFP)
This file photo from 7 June, 2020 shows a view of waste at Santa Lucia beach in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on the eve of World Oceans Day. In a 2021 study, 386 fish species were found to have ingested plastic, out of 555 tested.
(AFP)
In this file photo taken on 5 June, 2020, Police Environmental Protection Division officers take part in a beach clean-up effort at Mount Lavinia on the outskirts of Colombo. WWF is calling for talks aimed at drawing up an international agreement on plastics at the UN environment meeting, from February 28 to March 2 in Nairobi.
(AFP)