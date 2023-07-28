July set to be the hottest month on record, say scientists Recent findings show that the average temperatures of the month significantly exceeded that of July 2019, currently the hottest month on record /smart-living/environment/july-hottest-month-climate-crisis-111690546281943.html 111690546281943 story

July is on track to become the hottest month on record, according to a new analysis by scientists. The findings show that the average temperatures of the month significantly exceeded that of July 2019, which is currently the hottest month on record.

With heatwaves severely impacting lives across the world, scientists suspect that the last several years have been warmer than ever before in more than 125,000 years, according to a Bloomberg report. Earlier this month, 3 July was recorded as the hottest day ever and the month is ending with a new and worrying record.

Also read: Iconic climate scientist James Hansen says that global heating is accelerating

The global mean surface air temperature averaged for the first 23 days of July was 16.95 degrees Celsius, according to the data analysis, as reported by the Press Trust India. This is significantly more than the 16.63 degrees recorded for the full month of July 2019. Noting this, the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said the full monthly average temperature for this July will certainly be the highest on record.

"The extreme weather which has affected many millions of people in July is unfortunately the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future,” said WMO's Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a press statement. There is an urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate action is a necessity, not a luxury, Taalas added.

According to the analysis, the global mean surface air temperature reached its highest daily value (17.08 degrees Celsius) on 6 July, according to the PTI report. Notably, the global mean temperature temporarily exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold above the preindustrial level in the first and third week, according to the scientists.

Furthermore, there is a 98% chance that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest on record and a 66% chance that it will temporally exceed 1.5 degrees above the 1850-1900 average, as per the analysis.

"Record-breaking temperatures are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures. Anthropogenic emissions are ultimately the main driver of these rising temperatures," Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S told the press, as reported by PTI.

Warning the world, specifically world leaders of rich nations, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters, according to a report by the Associated Press: “Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

(With inputs from agencies)