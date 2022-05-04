'Death shadow' dinosaur is largest megaraptor ever unearthed
The ‘Maip macrothorax’ lived on Earth 70 million years ago and is the largest megaraptor unearthed to date. Argentine paleontologists believe this dinosaur would have been the apex predator of its time
Argentine paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga talks about the discovery of the fossilized bones of Maip macrothorax, the newly identified megaraptor dinosaur that inhabited the Argentinian Patagonian, at the Bernardino Rivadavia Argentine Museum of Natural Science, in Buenos Aires on May 2.
(AFP)
A replica of the fossil of a dinosaur, the Megaraptor namunhuaiquii, at the Bernardino Rivadavia Argentine Museum of Natural Science, in Buenos Aires.
(AFP)
Argentine paleontologist Fernando Novas compares the fossilized bones of Maip macrothorax with a book. The ‘Maip macrothorax’ measured between 9 and 10 meters long and ripped into its prey with sharp, curved claws, Aranciaga and Novas told AFP.
(AFP)
Aranciaga (left) and Novas check fossilized bones of Maip macrothorax. The first part, 'Maip,' is derived from an ‘evil’ mythological figure of Patagonia's indigenous Aonikenk people. The character was associated with ‘the shadow of the death’ that ‘kills with cold wind’ in the Andes mountains, according to a study published in the Scientific Reports journal.
(AFP)
Fossilized bones of the Maip macrothorax, a newly identified megaraptor dinosaur that inhabited the Argentinian Patagonian area, are displayed at the Buenos Aires' Natural Science museum. Megaraptors were a group of flesh-eating giants that once roamed what is now South America.
(REUTERS)
A fossilized cervical vertebra of Maip macrothorax. Maip was one of the last megaraptors to inhabit Earth before the dinosaurs went extinct about 66 million years ago.
(AFP)
Argentine paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga Rolando poses with members of his team next to fossilized bones of the newly identified megaraptor dinosaur.
(REUTERS)