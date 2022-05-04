'Death shadow' dinosaur is largest megaraptor ever unearthed

Aranciaga (left) and Novas check fossilized bones of Maip macrothorax. The first part, 'Maip,' is derived from an ‘evil’ mythological figure of Patagonia's indigenous Aonikenk people. The character was associated with ‘the shadow of the death’ that ‘kills with cold wind’ in the Andes mountains, according to a study published in the Scientific Reports journal. (AFP)