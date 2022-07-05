5 authentic sources to keep yourself updated on climate change

A 2021 study by The Conversation and YouGov on 1,722 respondents living in the UK found that 50% of them couldn’t identify misinformation about climate change online, and a staggering 44% were unable to identify that they had been exposed to misinformation in the first place.

While on one hand we are in a race against time to save our planet with each passing day, on the other we are threatened by the war on information. Misinformation is everywhere and the more it spreads, the harder it becomes to set climate action policies in motion. “Every falsehood, distortion, and conspiracy theory about climate change is an obstacle to meaningful climate action—which is a collective effort that requires our agreement on a set of basic facts,” says Jeff Turrentine in his article Climate Misinformation on Social Media Is Undermining Climate Action.

Being able to act sustainably and mindfully towards climate change begins with correct information. Here's our list of sources that provide trustworthy and factual information; free from bias and misinformation.

1. Live Science

The Planet Earth section on Live Science’s website has a variety of topics ranging from the climate to pollution and the Earth’s seasons. Being a discovery and fact-driven website, their information on the climate is always new and interesting. Live Science is funded by Future plc, a British media company, and has a team of dedicated reporters working on the website. Their articles usually explore topics less written about, while also publishing articles that break down complex concepts like the greenhouse effect etc.

2. Greenpeace

A non-profit, Greenpeace was established by a small group of climate activists in the United States of America in 1971. Today, it is one of the biggest organizations to advocate for climate action, with multiple offices across the globe. Apart from organizing protests and rallies for environmental action, Greenpeace also has a heavy and reliable archive of information on the environment and climate change. Their pool of data includes papers in collaboration with research firms, articles and explainers breaking down climate change and global warming. The issues they write on span from topics like plastic pollution in the oceans to the Amazon Forest and the funding of climate action policies.

3. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

An arm of The United Nations, IPCC is an organization that analyses the science behind climate change. It was founded by the World Meteorological Organization and the UN Environmental Programme in 1988. IPCC publishes reports that aid governments in making sustainable environmental policies and decisions. The authors of the reports are chosen from thousands of leading experts in environmental science. Each report published compiles the work and knowledge of hundreds of experts from around the world.

4. BBC Earth

The BBC Earth channel on YouTube as well as their Instagram page are highly engaging in driving important points across. The YouTube channel has a gripping compilation of videos about the environment, climate change, global warming and myth busters. The information is collected from their own databases and other research.

5. Planet A

Available on Apple music as well as Spotify, 'Planet A - Talks on Climate Change' is hosted by the Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities, Dan Jorgensen. He covers topics ranging from presenting ways to counter climate change to breaking down complex pieces of documents like the IPCC reports and debates at summits like the COP. He often invites experts from within the Danish government as well as the field of environmental and climate studies to discuss topics on his podcasts.

