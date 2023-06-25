Inside the studio of Simran Balar Jain, a sex-ed content creator

Simran Balar Jain’s job, as she defines it, is to make uncomfortable conversations easy, especially those around sex and women’s hygiene. With over one million followers on Instagram, Jain, 25, is a sex education content creator and founder of Unbound, a brand that offershygiene and wellness products.

In an interview with Lounge, the Bengaluru resident talks about her workspace and the importance of a vision board. Edited excerpts:

What’s your current workspace like?

My current workspace is a room on my house terrace that I have specifically converted into a studio room. It's well-organized and designed to suit my content creation needs. I have installed focus lights to ensure good lighting conditions for my videos, and I have also put up a nice wallpaper as a background for my recordings. It creates a visually appealing and professional atmosphere for my viewers.

Has it always been this way?

No. When I started my journey as a content creator, I used to work in a much smaller and less dedicated space. As I grew and gained more followers, I realized the importance of having a designated area solely for my creative work. So, I transformed the room on my house terrace into my current workspace.

What’s your daily relationship with your workspace?

My relationship with my workspace is highly intimate. It's the place where I bring my ideas to life and create content that educates and inspires my audience. I spend a significant amount of time in my workspace, whether it's brainstorming ideas, scripting, filming, or editing videos. It's a space where I feel focused, motivated, and in my element.

Jain's current workspace is a room in her terrace. (Courtesy Simran Balar Jain)

And in which location do you have your eureka moments?

My eureka moments usually happen when I'm in a peaceful and serene environment. While my workspace is conducive to creativity, sometimes I find inspiration strikes me when I'm taking a walk outdoors or simply spending time in nature. Being surrounded by natural beauty and tranquility often helps me think outside the box and come up with innovative ideas.

If you were to trade in this place for another, what would it be?

I would choose a dedicated studio space with professional equipment and a larger area for shooting. While I have made the best out of my current setup with an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a tripod, having a dedicated studio with high-quality cameras, lighting rigs, and other professional equipment would further enhance the production value of my videos.

Jain's current setup includes an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a tripod. (Courtesy Simran Balar Jain)

Any one thing that has always been at your workspace over the years?

A vision board. I firmly believe in the power of visualization and setting goals, so I have always kept a vision board prominently displayed in my workspace. It's a collage of images, quotes, and affirmations that represent my aspirations, dreams, and the message I want to convey through my content. The vision board serves as a constant reminder of what I'm working towards and keeps me motivated and focused on my goals.

Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.