Woof! Your dog deserves the best of the winter collection

An argyle sweater is a classic, especially with those four-legged creatures with sober tastes. This one has a high tummy cut to enable easy peeing. Get it from HUFT via Heads Up for Tails. Prices go up to ₹1,999 depending on the size.
This Cozy Pupper Reversible Dog Jacket from HUFT is guaranteed to make your furry friend beam like this one. Available on Heads Up for Tails in two colours and several size options. Prices go up to ₹ 2,099, depending on the size you pick.
Who says haute couture is only for hoomans? Get this Shivan & Narresh Leger Leisure Series Dog Jacket from HUFT and see your canine friend turn heads during the daily constitutional. Prices go up to ₹2,799 depending on the size.
For those mild mornings, a sweatshirt is your best bet. This one from HUFT goes up to ₹1,399 depending on size.
Size does matter, especially when you are a lapdog. But fret not, there's a sweater for everyone. This one is from the PetVogue Store, available via Amazon India for ₹2,699.