Home > Relationships> Pets > Woof! Your dog deserves the best of the winter collection

Woof! Your dog deserves the best of the winter collection

Keep your furry friends warm, cozy and stylish this chilly season with a pick of the best in doggie fashion

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 30.10.2021  |  12:00 PM IST
An argyle sweater is a classic, especially with those four-legged creatures with sober tastes. This one has a high tummy cut to enable easy peeing. Get it from HUFT via Heads Up for Tails. Prices go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,999 depending on the size. 
This Cozy Pupper Reversible Dog Jacket from HUFT is guaranteed to make your furry friend beam like this one. Available on Heads Up for Tails in two colours and several size options. Prices go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 2,099, depending on the size you pick.
Who says haute couture is only for hoomans? Get this Shivan & Narresh Leger Leisure Series Dog Jacket from HUFT and see your canine friend turn heads during the daily constitutional. Prices go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,799 depending on the size.
For those mild mornings, a sweatshirt is your best bet. This one from HUFT goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,399 depending on size.  
Size does matter, especially when you are a lapdog. But fret not, there's a sweater for everyone. This one is from the PetVogue Store, available via Amazon India for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,699.
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    30.10.2021 | 12:00 PM IST

