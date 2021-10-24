advertisement

Home > Relationships> Pets > Here are some Halloween costume ideas for your pet

Here are some Halloween costume ideas for your pet

You may be a pawrent to a very good boy or a girl, but your furry baby may still fancy a scary makeover for this Halloween on 31 October

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 24.10.2021  |  12:00 PM IST
Is it a croc? Is it a cat? It's a cat-croc, silly. Available from A+a pets, via Amazon India, in four sizes. Suitable for both dogs and cats. Prices range from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>849 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,149, depending on the size.
It's pumpkin season, so let your munchkin wear the look. Get this smiling pumpkin pet dog costume from Fansport. Available on Amazon India, prices vary.
Not all puppers are silly and up for fun. Some like to wear their gravitas on them. Get this personalised tuxedo from HUFT, sold via Heads Up for Tails, for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,500.
Some like to stick to the classic look. Get this hoodie from Furbabies via Amazon. Prices vary.
You may be terrified of spiders, but this creepy-crawly likes to purr and get pets. Available from Aoccy via Amazon. Suitable for small dogs and cats. Prices vary.
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    24.10.2021 | 12:00 PM IST

