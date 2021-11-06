advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Relationships> Pets > Researchers detect SARS-CoV-2 variant in companion animals

Researchers detect SARS-CoV-2 variant in companion animals

A new study reveals that pets can be infected with the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2, commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7.

Two cats and one dog were positive on PCR test, while two additional cats and one dog displayed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of cardiac disease. (Street artist Credit: @Sef.01 on Instagram)
Two cats and one dog were positive on PCR test, while two additional cats and one dog displayed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of cardiac disease. (Street artist Credit: @Sef.01 on Instagram) (Photo by George Pagan III on Unsplash)

By ANI

LAST UPDATED 06.11.2021  |  03:00 PM IST

A new study in the Veterinary Record reveals that pets can be infected with the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southeast England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7.

advertisement

advertisement

This variant rapidly outcompeted pre-existing variants in England due to its increased transmissibility and infectivity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

The study describes the first identification of the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant in domestic pets; two cats and one dog were positive on PCR test, while two additional cats and one dog displayed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of cardiac disease. Many owners of these pets had developed respiratory symptoms several weeks before their pets became ill and had also tested positive for COVID-19.

All of these pets had an acute onset of cardiac disease, including severe myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

advertisement

advertisement

"Our study reports the first cases of cats and dogs affected by the COVID-19 alpha variant and highlights, more than ever, the risk that companion animals can become infected with SARS-CoV-2," said lead author Luca Ferasin, DVM, PhD, of The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre, in the UK.

"We also reported the atypical clinical manifestations characterized by severe heart abnormalities, which is a well-recognised complication in people affected by COVID-19 but has never been described in pets before. However, COVID-19 infection in pets remains a relatively rare condition and, based on our observations, it seems that the transmission occurs from humans to pets, rather than vice versa," Luca said. (ANI)

advertisement

advertisement

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    06.11.2021 | 03:00 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why James Bond's salary couldn't keep up with Michelin dining 
  2. What the Kerala adoption row says about gaps in the system
  3. Call My Agent Bollywood: Only 10 per cent of the original 
  4. Stylish travel gear for your winter wanderings
  5. How a luxury fitness brand is suffering after gyms open

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement