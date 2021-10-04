Photos: Monday cuteness overload for World Animal Day 2021

A priest sprinkles holy water as dogs look out from the car window at a drive-through pet blessing, a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A priest sprinkles holy water at a dog on a motorcycle at a drive-through pet blessing, a day before World Animal Day, at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A pet owner carries her cat at a drive-through pet blessing a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Dogs held by pet owners are sprinkled with holy water at a drive-through pet blessing, a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Dogs look out from car windows at a drive-through pet blessing, a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Dogs look out from a car window after passing by a drive-through pet blessing, a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A pet owner carrying a dog watches as a priest sprinkles holy water at a drive-through pet blessing, a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A priest sprinkles holy water on cat at a drive-through pet blessing a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
