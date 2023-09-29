More pet parents are choosing online consultations, new survey shows About 30% of surveyed pet parents said that accessibility to quality veterinary care is an issue for them, a problem that online consultations can solve /relationships/pets/pet-parents-online-consultations-vets-111695970764355.html 111695970764355 story

With technology taking over most aspects of people’s lives, it’s also being widely used in petcare, especially by GenZ, to make quality care accessible to pet parents. For many GenZers, who are often first-time pet parents and constantly looking for new-age solutions to their petcare needs, online consultation comes as a relief. A new survey shows that about 40% of GenZ pet parents are willing to shift to online consultations.

The new survey, Pawrent 2.0, conducted pan-India last month by petcare startup Supertails, sheds light on the increasing inclination towards online veterinary health consultations. Currently, India is home to over 32 million pets, and the pet healthcare industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.17%, with the potential to reach up to ₹7000 crore. However, the country has only 5,000 to 7,000 companion veterinarians, which leads to a ratio of just one vet for every 5,000 pets. One way to bridge this gap is by shifting focus to telecommunication.

Over 400 pet parents participated in the survey and the results showed that 38% of Indian pet parents are not satisfied with their current veterinary consultations and are looking for alternative choices to provide better care for their fur babies. Over 50% of Indian pet parents are open to switching to online vet consultations.

Accessibility is one of the key reasons for pet parents to shift towards online consultations. About 30% of surveyed pet parents said that accessibility to quality veterinary care is an issue for them. The survey also shows that only 35% of dog parents and 32% of cat parents adhere to regular three-month check-ups. This shows the need for pet parents to recognise the importance of regular veterinary consultations, which can be easier if done online.

Some issues such as skin and fur issues, as well as gastrointestinal problems, are a common concern for pet parents. These require prompt veterinary care, but in-person consultations are not always possible for many. The surveys suggest that over 85% to 90% of concerns with pets can be solved online when provided with a one-on-one conversation with a qualified and trained vet. About 51% of surveyed pet parents from tier I cities and 33% of those from tier 2 and 3 cities said that they would use online veterinary consultations.

“Even though there are online services available for pet healthcare, many pawrents are unaware of them and hence feel the inadequacy of pet healthcare in India,” said Aman Tekriwal, co-founder of Supertails in a press release. This survey reveals the importance of creating awareness about online veterinary consultations and pet healthcare to ensure pet parents across the nation have access to quality care.