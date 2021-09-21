In six months, Delhi will have its first pet park

Is your pet having trouble make friends? Well, if you are a pet owner residing in Delhi, you will be able to take your dog or cat to to a dedicated park for pets in a few month. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will unveil a dedicated park for pets, where they can play, socialise and even get pampered by March, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Planning to adopt an Indie pup? Here’s what to keep in mind

With the aim of having end-to-end facility, the park will have space for pet grooming, off-leash area for dogs and cats to stretch, veterinary clinic with facilities for surgery, play area, and stalls selling pet food and accessories. A day shelter will also be set up, where owners can temporarily house their pet while they are travelling.

“This pet park will be developed in a one-acre area near Jangpura in south Delhi. We have identified two-three sites… we are committed to complete this project by March 2022,” said SDMC's horticulture director Alok Singh. The work for the project will be awarded soon as the civic body is making “serious efforts” to give this idea a practical shape, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspiration to develop such a facility, Singh said, was derived from dog parks in Bengaluru and Greater Hyderabad. Once opened, the pet park will be the first such facility in entire Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Should pet parents be enrolling for online training classes?

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said it is often seen that people do not let owners walk their pets in parks and gardens in residential localities, and many a times such situations lead to verbal duels. “It was necessary to create such a facility in the city. With the opening of the pet park, such problems will be solved,” Bharti said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The park will have facilities like dog trail, space for running, swimming, digging, trailing and tricks for the canines. Apart from this, a dedicated space for defecating and a provision for waste bag dispenser to collect pet poop in the bag will also be set up. Covered dustbins will be installed to collect such waste, an official said.

“The park has a provision of a cafeteria and gazebos for visitors to relax while their pets play and socialise with other pets,” the official said. A pay and park space will also be earmarked for the visitors. However, the fee for this has not been decided yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Meet the celebrity pet influencers of Singapore