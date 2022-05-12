Hump day is over. Get weekend ready with quokkas

Western Australia’s famous little marsupial, the quokka, is considered the world’s happiest wild animal, loved for its adorable smile and genial nature. Everyone from Roger Federer and Chris Hemsworth to Shawn Mendes have shared selfies with quokkas. There’s even a study—part financed by Tourism Western Australia—published by the University of Leeds two years ago which found that high levels of anxiety, blood pressure and heart rates were reduced to healthy levels within 30 minutes of participants viewing content of cute animals, including quokkas. (And no, they do not throw their babies at predators to defend themselves).

Here are five videos of quokkas just being their happy selves, and giving you some pointers while living their best lives.

Eat your fibre

Two more days of eating all your veggies, so that you have a guilt-free cheat day over the weekend. But it needn't be all bad, as this quokka demonstrates, as he kicks back with a snack.

Cuddle and de-stress

Here's a reminder to schedule some much-needed cuddle-time with loved ones. Or even to book a massage.

Immerse yourself in art and culture

Be like these quokkas, and be enthralled by art and performances. (The Lounge roundup of shows and things-to-do over the weekend might also help with this.)

Wander and explore

Disconnect from your gadgets, and reconnect with nature. This family of quokkas shows us how relaxing it can be.

Take a nap

If you still need convincing from a quokka ambassador, this one makes a pretty great case for the king of all weekend activities.