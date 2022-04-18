How pandas take a break in the summer – and you can too

Summer is truly here, and it does not make Mondays easier. If you think you're having a hard time and just want to nap for the next few months, spare a thought for pandas—these adorable, fluffy tend experience heat stress when temperatures cross even 25˚C!

Take a break and some inspiration, and look at how some of them beat the heat.

Find the nearest pool, obviously

Get a popsicle

If you book yourself on a holiday, make sure to take on a snowman

And lastly, be sure to throw in a few cool and crunchy salads into your weekly meal plans!