Home > Relationships> Pets > How pandas take a break in the summer – and you can too

How pandas take a break in the summer – and you can too

Temperatures are soaring. As you look for ways to stay hydrated and cool, and be productive too, take a look at how pandas deal with hot weather

As this panda shows us, a bath is a great way to cool off
As this panda shows us, a bath is a great way to cool off (Photo by Freysteinn G. Jonsson on Unsplash)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 18.04.2022  |  04:00 PM IST

Listen to this article

Summer is truly here, and it does not make Mondays easier. If you think you're having a hard time and just want to nap for the next few months, spare a thought for pandas—these adorable, fluffy tend experience heat stress when temperatures cross even 25˚C!

Take a break and some inspiration, and look at how some of them beat the heat.

 

Find the nearest pool, obviously

 

Get a popsicle

 

If you book yourself on a holiday, make sure to take on a snowman

]

 

And lastly, be sure to throw in a few cool and crunchy salads into your weekly meal plans!

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    18.04.2022 | 04:00 PM IST

