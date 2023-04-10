Gen Z lead pet-adoption among first-timers, pandemic-loneliness plays a part As pets are seen increasingly as family members, more people are investing in their care and highlighting the gaps in the petcare industry /relationships/pets/gen-z-lead-pet-adoption-among-first-timers-pandemic-loneliness-plays-a-part-111680856458687.html 111680856458687 story

In the recent years, with more people considering pets as family members, the petcare industry has expanded with myriad of offerings including healthier treats, nutrition-focused food, personalised toys, and uber-comfortable pet products such as pet beds with cooling pads. There is also a better understanding of physical and mental health of pets and ways to access care. With this shift gaining momentum, more people are becoming first time pet parents as well as highlighting the challenges they face during their journey.

To address these challenges better, Supertails, an online platform for pet care needs, recently conducted a survey involving more than 500 Indians with pets. The survey report titled Pawrents revealed interesting challenges, trends, and expectations from the petcare industry.

“The survey is a step forward in that direction and helps us decode the challenges of first-time pawrents and cater to their evolving needs. We are excited to see how these shifting trends will impact the Indian petcare industry which has a potential to grow to $5 Bn by 2030,” said Vineet Khanna, Supertails.com CEO and co-founder.

Pawrents go big on petcare spends

The survey revealed that pet-parents in Bengaluru are the highest spenders on petcare, beating Mumbai and Delhi. Among the participants, 55% Bangaloreans spent a monthly average of Rs. 3000 and more on petcare as compared to 52% Mumbaikars. Regarding Delhi, 40% of pawrents spent largely between ₹1500 and 3000 monthly. Overall, 39% of pet parents from metro cities spend more than ₹ 3000 every month while almost half of pawrents in tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India spend between Rs. 1500 and Rs. 3000 every month on petcare.

GenZ embraces pet-parenting

Among first time pawrents, almost half of the surveyed people were Gen Z, followed by 44% of millennial pawrents in the last two years. Pandemic-induced isolation and loneliness could have driven many to adopt pets. Other reasons include rapid urbanisation, nuclear family structures, and seeing pets more as family. Research has shown that interacting with animals can decrease the stress-related hormone, cortisol, and lower blood pressure according to John Hopkins Medicine. They can also reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood.

Needs-based gaps in petcare

Although petcare industry has significantly grown in the recent years, 93% Gen-Z believe there is a lack of credible information available online that can help pet-parents, especially the first timers. Moe than 70% Gen Z pawrents state that online vet consultations should be more accessible. In tier 2 and 3 cities, 73% pawrents face challenges accessing veterinary services online. One of the most concerning gaps is in emergency care with 67% pet parents calling out the lack of access to emergency consultations.

