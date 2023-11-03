A gifting guide for pet parents

Pets are a big part of families, so here are some great gifting options for pet parents this Diwali from some homegrown Indian brands.
These wax melts contain a blend of essential oils such as ylang ylang and basil, to help calm your pet, whether it's during firecrackers or when you leave them alone at home. They're also available as part of Diwali hampers. Available on themoderntail.com, ₹600 onwards
Keep your pets comfortable during Diwali and the coming winter with one of these soft beds. They come with built-in bolsters to give your pet the support they need. Available on poochmate.com; ₹4,900 onwards
Why should dogs have all the fun? Get your cat one of these light harnesses and a leash to keep them safe outdoors. They're available in bright colours and prints, too. Available on petwale.com, ₹899 onwards
Get a Diwali box of sweets for your pet so they don't miss out while you snack on festive treats. These come with four types of laddoos and 20-25 cookies. Check out their biryani boxes too. Available on headsupfortails.com, ₹500 each
These puzzles will keep your dogs distracted while firecrackers are being burst, or when you have guests at home this season, or even if it's too rainy for them to go on a walk. There are relaxing as well as stimulating puzzles in which you can hide treats and then set your pet to work on them. Available on fortheloveofdog.co.in, ₹850 onwards