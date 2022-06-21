Home > Relationships> Pets > Bleak Tuesday? Let the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show help

Bleak Tuesday? Let the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show help The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is one of the oldest continuously running sporting events in the U.S. Here are some scenes from this year's event /relationships/pets/bleak-tuesday-let-the-westminster-kennel-club-dog-show-help-111655787897553.html 111655787897553 gallery

Gyula a 9-year old puli, peeks through his handler Stacy Czekaj's leg as they wait to compete during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP) News media members with cameras take photos of dogs at a Westminster Kennel Club dog show preview event along with canine handlers in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The dogs get the spotlight, but the upcoming show is also illuminating a human issue: veterinarians' mental health. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (AP) Handler Willi Santiago and Afghan hound Saida wait to compete during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP) A dog competes in the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, on June 18, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (AFP) A handler brushes his beagle's tail before competing during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP) Spectators watch Scottish deerhounds compete in the ring during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP) A Bearded Collie dog is brushed by his handler ahead of competition during breed judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar (REUTERS) A saluki is shown in the ring during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP) FIRST PUBLISHED

