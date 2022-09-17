A walk to raise funds for community animals

Fifteen years ago, a little puppy called Sara found her way into the life of Rashi Narang, the founder of the online pet store Heads Up for Tails (HUFT). “She became my guiding light and inspired the beginning of Heads Up For Tails,” says Narang, talking about the genesis of the brand, which launched in 2008.

Unfortunately, Sara has crossed the rainbow bridge, but her legacy lives on. To mark her birthday month, September, Heads Up for Tails will be organising the HUFT Dogathon on the 18th, with 800 people walking simultaneously across nine cities to raise funds for the welfare of animals.

“September is a special month for us, and we found it fitting to host the HUFT Dogathon, an initiative that will raise funds for rescued animals across the country,” says Narang. “We’d love for people to come and participate and walk the extra mile with us.”

The event, which will kick off at 7 am in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Ahmedabad simultaneously will see pet parents and their pets together walking a distance of 1.5-2.5 km. Tickets to the event are priced at ₹500, allowing one person to enter and up to two dogs.

The event proceeds will go to HUFT’s partner NGOs like the Indie Dog Commune, Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre, Prakriti Farm Foundation, Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals, All Creatures Great and Small, ResQ and Tail Alert Trust. “They have been fighting the good fight in the space of animal welfare, and we are proud of this association,” says Narang, adding that as an organisation, HUFT has always striven to give back to community animals.

She hopes this initiative will contribute to the larger narrative around animal welfare in India, inspiring more people to come forward and support this cause. “Our desire is for people to live in harmony with animals and to help the voiceless in need. We are happy to see people coming together to speak the language of love, and we hope we can bring many more initiatives such as these to help our community animals,” she says.

For more information on Dogathon, visit: https://dogathon.huft.com