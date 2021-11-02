A last minute Diwali gift for your dog? We got you covered

A cotton-silk mix brocade bowtie to make a good boy look even good-er and join in the celebrations. The bowtie is lightweight so its no different for him than wearing a collar. Available in pink and orange variations. Get it from HUFT via Heads Up For Tails. Rs. 349.
These HUFT Noise-Out Hoodies are essentially ear muffs. If your fur-child gets anxious with all the noise from the firecrackers, these stretchable, soft ribbed jersey fabric hoodies will help. They come in different sizes, and are available at Heads Up For Tails. Rs. 399.
In keeping with any floral decorations, why not a floral accessory for the prettiest members of your family. Consider the Flower Bow range from FurBuddies. Rs. 399.
If you want to really dress your pet up this Diwali – a bowtie is obviously not enough. Here's a personalised brocade lehenga, made of polyester silk. From HUFT, via Heads Up For Tails. Rs. 2,999.
The parties and festivities can get overwhelming. If your pets are tired after socialising and dressing up so much, here's what you can indulge them with. This hamper from HUFT contains a healing balm with Ashwagandha to soothe irritated itchy, rough and dry skin, a rope toy to destress with, and a calming massage oil to get them to relax, among other treats. Available at Heads Up For Tails. Rs. 1,599.