A last minute Diwali gift for your dog? We got you covered

The parties and festivities can get overwhelming. If your pets are tired after socialising and dressing up so much, here's what you can indulge them with. This hamper from HUFT contains a healing balm with Ashwagandha to soothe irritated itchy, rough and dry skin, a rope toy to destress with, and a calming massage oil to get them to relax, among other treats. Available at Heads Up For Tails. Rs. 1,599.